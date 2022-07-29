fromis_9's Roh Jisun criticized for "rude" gesture 

Fans frequently hold K-Pop idols to a higher moral and professional standard. They are expected to be courteous at all times. Recently, Roh Jisun, a member of fromis 9, has drawn criticism for a certain act that has been deemed "rude" by many.

The 23-year-old singer was chastised after she was captured by fans in a video snapping her fingers in an attempt to get her manager's attention. Netizens considered the gesture impolite and shared their thoughts on it.

fromis_9's Roh Jisun was captured snapping her finger in a fancam video

K-pop girl group fromis_9 attended a baseball game between Kiwoom Heroes and LG Twins at the Gocheok Sky Dome on April 6 to throw the first pitch and perform. The fancam recording of Roh Jisun snapping her fingers appears to be from the aforementioned event.

Ponyo 🍀🧡🍊 @fiq_D_flover



[ ]instagram.com/p/CbwpL6pPg93/…



#fromis_9 #프로미스나인

@realfromis_9 Saerom and Gyuri will be throwing the 1st pitch for Kiwoom Heroes Baseball Club on the 6th of April (Wednesday) Saerom and Gyuri will be throwing the 1st pitch for Kiwoom Heroes Baseball Club on the 6th of April (Wednesday)[🔗]instagram.com/p/CbwpL6pPg93/…#fromis_9 #프로미스나인 @realfromis_9 https://t.co/QV7mgXMngg

While the original video was uploaded back in April, it is only recently that it has become the topic of intese debate. While the group's performance was well received by the audience, what followed appears to have offended several people. In a footage taken by one of the fans at the event, Roh Jisun can be seen snapping her fingers at someone off camera. She then points at an object, as if asking for it.

While this action may seem natural and innocuous, many netizens have deemed it rude and snobbish. Given that the person Roh Jisun was pointing at was her manager, several fans were even more incensed.

Many accused the fromis_9 singer of getting the "celebrity disease" even before becoming popular. Several others pointed out how ill-mannered the gesture was, especially in a public setting.

tina ♡ between 1&2 @youngwonnie0 oh wow people are mad at fromis9's jisun for snapping her fingers at a staff member oh wow people are mad at fromis9's jisun for snapping her fingers at a staff member

Some of the comments on social media read as follows,

"Anyone who tries to say that she had 'no ill intention' is missing the point. Doing that to someone who is older than you? Even if you're close as family, that is totally improper."

"In the middle of a huge baseball stadium? It's not like she did that because the manager could hear the snapping sound. It looks natural, like a habit."

"Usually people who snap their fingers at others consider themselves above those around them."

"For someone who isn't even popular, her celebrity disease is no joke."

"She looks like she's calling her pet dog."

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] Knets react to Fromis9 Noh Jisun's finger snapping to call her staff [ notpannchoa ] Knets react to Fromis9 Noh Jisun's finger snapping to call her staff https://t.co/70jIlgkZkE

Not everyone agrees, however. Many netizens, particularly non-Korean fans of fromis 9, defended Roh Jisun, claiming that the gesture was simply a way for her to be heard, which would have been difficult otherwise given the noise in the stadium and the mask restrictions.

Lee jiho @Maissa0024 @allkpop I'm sorry but this issue happened in april plus if the manager would pay more attention she wouldn't have to snap her fingers so stop making a fuss out of it and acting like you have never done this before @allkpop I'm sorry but this issue happened in april plus if the manager would pay more attention she wouldn't have to snap her fingers so stop making a fuss out of it and acting like you have never done this before

Hailey @southkoreanp0p @allkpop It happened in April, get over it. And if managers paid more attention, she wouldn't have to snap in the first place. @allkpop It happened in April, get over it. And if managers paid more attention, she wouldn't have to snap in the first place.

Mima @Miraemima @allkpop I don't see it like a bad thing here in my country we often do the same gesture to call the attention of someone, when we can't remember something or to tell someone to do the things quickly without speaking and nobody get offended but maybe is a big deal in Korea. @allkpop I don't see it like a bad thing here in my country we often do the same gesture to call the attention of someone, when we can't remember something or to tell someone to do the things quickly without speaking and nobody get offended but maybe is a big deal in Korea. https://t.co/DoQFDipqgC

The general consensus however appears to be strongly against the singer with many netizens condemning the fromis_9 singer's actions.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 is undergoing a change in members.

On July 28th, the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced,

"Jang Gyuri has concluded her 5th mini-album 'From our Memento Box' promotions, and as of July 31st, she will conclude her contract with fromis_9 and other activities. She will be embarking on a new journey.”

fromis_9 is all set to reorganize as an 8-member group from August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far