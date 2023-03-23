Who did Dylan Mulvaney play in The Book of Mormon? Role explored as Kamala Harris pens congratulatory note to influencer

Dylan Mulvaney, a trans actress and comic content creator who played Elder White in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, recently received a heartfelt note from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The latter sent a congratulatory birthday letter to the 26-year-old actress for completing a year of living as her authentic self since her transition. This comes a week after Mulvaney appeared in Drew Barrymore’s show and the two shared an equally heartwarming moment.

Dylan Mulvaney celebrated her one-year completion as a girl with a live show where she sported a stunning pink tulle ballgown dress. For the unversed, Mulvaney started her career as an actor and comedian even before her transition.

Kamala Harris thanks Dylan Mulvaney for inspiring young people across the United States in a personal letter

Mulvaney shared an image of Kamala Harris' letter on her Instagram story on March 21.

In her letter to Mulvaney which was dated March 13, 2023, Kamala Harris thanked the young actress for being courageous enough to share her story and journey with everyone. The latter further praised the actress' constant advocacy for transgender rights and equality, while also mentioning her White House visit last year.

Harris told Mulvaney that she continues to "inspire" the youth of the United States as well as the world by "breaking barriers" and "through her work as an advocate and an activist for the LGBTQI+ community."

The VP added that while they have made incredible progress in protecting transgender people and their marriage rights, the fight is still far from over. She further mentioned that President Joe Biden’s administration stands in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community’s ongoing struggle for equality as well as their fight against hate and all forms of discrimination.

Kamala Harris' letter to Dylan Mulvaney (Image via Instagram/@dylanmulvaney)

Kamala Harris concluded her message to Mulvaney by expressing her gratitude for the activist’s courage and dedication, writing:

“I hope you continue to use your platform to spread positivity and create change. I look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish in the future.”

Kamala Harris, along with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, recently hosted a Women’s History Month celebration at the White House over the past weekend.

A heartwarming snippet from The Drew Barrymore Show, where Mulvaney was a guest, was recently shared on YouTube on March 13, wherein the 50 First Dates actress kneeled in front of Mulvaney during the interview when the latter stated that she could not imagine anybody disliking Barrymore.

The 48-year-old Charlie’s Angels star then held Mulvaney’s hands and told her that ironically, she dislikes herself the most sometimes. In response, the latter hugged and comforted Barrymore by saying she felt the same way about herself at times.

Mulvaney began documenting her journey on TikTok in 2022 through short videos, which have been a topic of controversy at times, sparking outrage online for over-s**ualizing and infantilizing womanhood.

Dylan Mulvaney became a prominent figure in the transgender community after her meeting with President Joe Biden back in October 2022, where the two discussed gender-affirming care in the United States.

Poll : 0 votes