“One of more disturbing moments of recent TV”: Picture of Drew Barrymore kneeling before Dylan Mulvaney sparks online controversy 

Drew Barrymore recently invited TikTok sensation and trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney to her show, but the episode sparked controversy after a photo of the former kneeling in front of Mulvaney went viral online.
The photo was captured from a compassionate moment during The Drew Barrymore Show after the actress asked Mulvaney about her struggles and how she finds “the strengths to keep being the joy.”
However, the emotional scene left social media users highly divisive. While some criticized Barrymore’s actions as “one of more disturbing moments of recent TV,” others came to her defense and praised her for showing love, compassion and acceptance:
Barrymore knelt in front of Mulvaney after the latter said she could not imagine anyone in the world disliking the Charlie’s Angels star. The duo also shared a warm hug after mutually agreeing that “ironically” the person who sometimes dislikes them the most is their own selves.
Shortly after, Dylan Mulvaney left the couch to join Drew Barrymore and the pair comfortably sat on the floor discussing their ways of combating hate. The TikTok star said:
“You’ve asked me what I would do to combat the hate, right? But what do you do? You’ve been doing it longer than I have.”
Barrymore then replied:
“When I was a kid, starting with E.T., it was the first time I was introduced to film reviews, which are basically social media. But I felt like all these reviews and it could be a Charlie’s Angels, it could be an E.T., it could be The Wedding Singer, everything in between, if you read reviews just like on social media, you are pretty much guaranteed a 50-50.”
She continued:
“Some like it, some don’t. So you’ve gotta be willing to bear down and brace for it.”
Mulvaney then said that sometimes the greatest response can be in the “next joyous video or the next win” because that shows they are “continuing on” and whatever others are “projecting onto you it isn’t actually penetrating.”
Following the conversation, the TikToker mentioned that she could not believe she was sitting on the floor with Drew Barrymore, while the latter thanked Mulvaney for joining her before announcing a commercial break.
The duo continued to sit on the floor as Dylan Mulvaney opened up about her ongoing transition and shared advice for other individuals who are currently on their transition journey. Barrymore then ended the set by asking viewers to stream Mulvaney’s live show, Day 365.
Netizens reacts to Dylan Mulvaney's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show
Social media star Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame after documenting her gender transition journey on TikTok. She earned 10 million followers on the platform, garnered over one billion views in her Days of Girlhood video series, visited the White House and even walked the Grammys red carpet.
More recently, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to share her journey and promote her upcoming live show.
However, a moment showing Barrymore kneeling in front of Mulvaney before embracing her in a hug sparked controversy online and left social media users divided.
Some took to Twitter to criticize Barrymore for her actions and for inviting Dylan Mulvaney to her show:
However, several others defended the actress and praised her for compassion and acceptance:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Drew Barrymore or Dylan Mulvaney will respond to the debate surrounding their episode in the days to come.