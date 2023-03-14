“One of more disturbing moments of recent TV”: Picture of Drew Barrymore kneeling before Dylan Mulvaney sparks online controversy 

Drew Barrymore recently invited TikTok sensation and trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney to her show, but the episode sparked controversy after a photo of the former kneeling in front of Mulvaney went viral online.

The photo was captured from a compassionate moment during The Drew Barrymore Show after the actress asked Mulvaney about her struggles and how she finds “the strengths to keep being the joy.”

However, the emotional scene left social media users highly divisive. While some criticized Barrymore’s actions as “one of more disturbing moments of recent TV,” others came to her defense and praised her for showing love, compassion and acceptance:

Casey @eternalmoonshne Drew Barrymore getting on her knees to worship at the feet of Dylan Mulvaney might be one of more disturbing moments of recent TV. Why are women fawning over men who appropriate degrading caricatures of womanhood? Drew Barrymore getting on her knees to worship at the feet of Dylan Mulvaney might be one of more disturbing moments of recent TV. Why are women fawning over men who appropriate degrading caricatures of womanhood? https://t.co/IucX3xOkx7

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



- Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching:- Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching:- Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YqHyRBbwCl

Barrymore knelt in front of Mulvaney after the latter said she could not imagine anyone in the world disliking the Charlie’s Angels star. The duo also shared a warm hug after mutually agreeing that “ironically” the person who sometimes dislikes them the most is their own selves.

Shortly after, Dylan Mulvaney left the couch to join Drew Barrymore and the pair comfortably sat on the floor discussing their ways of combating hate. The TikTok star said:

“You’ve asked me what I would do to combat the hate, right? But what do you do? You’ve been doing it longer than I have.”

Barrymore then replied:

“When I was a kid, starting with E.T., it was the first time I was introduced to film reviews, which are basically social media. But I felt like all these reviews and it could be a Charlie’s Angels, it could be an E.T., it could be The Wedding Singer, everything in between, if you read reviews just like on social media, you are pretty much guaranteed a 50-50.”

She continued:

“Some like it, some don’t. So you’ve gotta be willing to bear down and brace for it.”

Mulvaney then said that sometimes the greatest response can be in the “next joyous video or the next win” because that shows they are “continuing on” and whatever others are “projecting onto you it isn’t actually penetrating.”

Following the conversation, the TikToker mentioned that she could not believe she was sitting on the floor with Drew Barrymore, while the latter thanked Mulvaney for joining her before announcing a commercial break.

The duo continued to sit on the floor as Dylan Mulvaney opened up about her ongoing transition and shared advice for other individuals who are currently on their transition journey. Barrymore then ended the set by asking viewers to stream Mulvaney’s live show, Day 365.

Netizens reacts to Dylan Mulvaney's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

Fans supported Drew Barrymore as Dylan Mulvaney's appearance on her show sparked online controversy (Image via YouTube/The Drew Barrymore Show)

Social media star Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame after documenting her gender transition journey on TikTok. She earned 10 million followers on the platform, garnered over one billion views in her Days of Girlhood video series, visited the White House and even walked the Grammys red carpet.

More recently, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to share her journey and promote her upcoming live show.

However, a moment showing Barrymore kneeling in front of Mulvaney before embracing her in a hug sparked controversy online and left social media users divided.

Some took to Twitter to criticize Barrymore for her actions and for inviting Dylan Mulvaney to her show:

Violetsforroses @Violets4roses This has photo is honestly disturbing. A woman fawning over a man in woman face who mocks women and uses them to make money. Is this how sad society has become?! Drew Barrymore should interview a real women and not a fake one who is a mockery and disgrace This has photo is honestly disturbing. A woman fawning over a man in woman face who mocks women and uses them to make money. Is this how sad society has become?! Drew Barrymore should interview a real women and not a fake one who is a mockery and disgrace https://t.co/Tjgh8SdySB

Savanah Hernandez @sav_says_ Drew Barrymore has been an embarrassment for years.



Now she’s kneeling to the man that is making a mockery of the entire female gender. Incredible.



Drew Barrymore has been an embarrassment for years. Now she’s kneeling to the man that is making a mockery of the entire female gender. Incredible. https://t.co/n8wbJCHT7f

Xaviaer DuRousseau @XAVIAERD Does Drew Barrymore not realize that she is literally on her hands and knees for a man?



The patriarchy wins again… Does Drew Barrymore not realize that she is literally on her hands and knees for a man?The patriarchy wins again… https://t.co/1v4Huopucr

However, several others defended the actress and praised her for compassion and acceptance:

Alex Berg @itsalexberg Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney had a tender moment of connection on television. The critique says everything about the small minds of transphobes and nothing about the big hearts of Drew and Dylan. Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney had a tender moment of connection on television. The critique says everything about the small minds of transphobes and nothing about the big hearts of Drew and Dylan.

Pepper Oceanna @OLightworker It's crazy how Drew Barrymore is being mocked for showing compassion for a transgender woman on her show. Drew has always shown compassion for people & I love her for it. Also Transgender rights are human rights. And Protect Transgender kids. It's crazy how Drew Barrymore is being mocked for showing compassion for a transgender woman on her show. Drew has always shown compassion for people & I love her for it. Also Transgender rights are human rights. And Protect Transgender kids. https://t.co/qkWq5oG3l8

⚡️⚡️PJ⚡️⚡️🌈 @PJocky82 @Violets4roses You’ve never seen her show. She does this to almost every guest. It’s a thing she does. @Violets4roses You’ve never seen her show. She does this to almost every guest. It’s a thing she does.

Elle @KindOfNorthern



Generally speaking, if people are happier in themselves they are better friends, partners and citizens. @eternalmoonshne If that's what you see, perhaps there's some projection? I see one person demonstrating compassion towards another and them discussing how to practice more self-compassion.Generally speaking, if people are happier in themselves they are better friends, partners and citizens. @eternalmoonshne If that's what you see, perhaps there's some projection? I see one person demonstrating compassion towards another and them discussing how to practice more self-compassion. Generally speaking, if people are happier in themselves they are better friends, partners and citizens.

Lend me some sugar, I am your neighbor @Fluffanutter319 @eternalmoonshne How difficult is it to just be kind? To love our neighbor? To let others freely express themselves and live in peace? I mean, there are so many more issues that really personally impact us- let's try worrying about those. @eternalmoonshne How difficult is it to just be kind? To love our neighbor? To let others freely express themselves and live in peace? I mean, there are so many more issues that really personally impact us- let's try worrying about those.

Vanessa @filledwthdreams @krassenstein I thought this was a beautiful exchange. I didn't have high hopes for Drew's show but it seems she's bringing a lot of empathy and good intentions to her platform. I support it! @krassenstein I thought this was a beautiful exchange. I didn't have high hopes for Drew's show but it seems she's bringing a lot of empathy and good intentions to her platform. I support it!

Rad Wolf By Night @YourFrenRad If you're curious as to why Drew Barrymore is trending-

Terfs are super mad at her for the crime of not hating people. So they decided to keep tweeting vile things about trans people and congratulating each other for being trash. If you're curious as to why Drew Barrymore is trending-Terfs are super mad at her for the crime of not hating people. So they decided to keep tweeting vile things about trans people and congratulating each other for being trash.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen To all of the bad people out there attacking Drew Barrymore simply for showing compassion to Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, you are also probably the same people who have no problem watching Tucker Carlson spew his hateful dishonest rhetoric on a daily basis on Fox News.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To all of the bad people out there attacking Drew Barrymore simply for showing compassion to Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, you are also probably the same people who have no problem watching Tucker Carlson spew his hateful dishonest rhetoric on a daily basis on Fox News.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Chrystal Williams 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ @ChrystalWRox



These two are just big bright balls of positive energy. I love what Drew Barrymore has brought to her talk show and it was lovely to see her and Dylan Mulvaney chatting on her show.These two are just big bright balls of positive energy. I love what Drew Barrymore has brought to her talk show and it was lovely to see her and Dylan Mulvaney chatting on her show. These two are just big bright balls of positive energy. ❤️ https://t.co/FArWus8Ozz

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Drew Barrymore or Dylan Mulvaney will respond to the debate surrounding their episode in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes