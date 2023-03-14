What does FBGM mean on TikTok? Slang goes viral on social media 

A relatively new acronym, FBGM has recently gone viral on TikTok. As per Urban Dictionary, the abbreviation stands for “F**k B**ches, Get Money”. It is another alternative to the phrase “Bros Before H**s.”

FBGM is a term used for men chasing wealth instead of women. However, it is not used as a compliment.

TikTok slangs and abbreviations are quite a common occurrence these days on social media. Almost every other day, a compilation of letters or words comes up to stand for something else. Depending on the context, these acronyms can also carry more than one meaning.

Origin of the recent FBGM trend on TikTok

TikTok user @unknownhellokittylvr seemed to spark a discussion about this acronym after she posted a video about communicating with a romantic partner who has the said mindset.

In the text overlay, she wrote:

“When you wanna communicate with them but they have the 'fbgm' mindset.”

Another TikTok user @oreo__35 shared a video with the acronym. They made the video from the perspective of a person who has an FBGM mindset and says that it is very draining.

The acronym "FBGM" has also been used in the name of a 2017 song by T-Pain, featuring Young M.A. However, the song talks about a woman who prefers engaging in physical intercourse with other women while also earning money.

TikTok users on FBGM

A lot of people in @unknownhellokittylvr's comment section were confused as to what the acronym meant in the first place. They naturally could not grasp the meaning or decipher the point the video tried to make.

Others, who already knew the meaning of the term, joined in and shared their opinions on this mindset. Many shared their views on communication being the key to a relationship, but also mentioned how communicating is sometimes hard for some people.

Some jokingly tried to guess random words starting with the same letters in the acronym and put them together to make a phrase.

TikTok users comment about the acronym (Image via TikTok)

Other viral TikTok acronyms

YT is another TikTok slang that has gone viral previously. While it may seem to be the abbreviation for YouTube, YT is used to imply a "white person" or a "whitey". Many users initially confused the term with YouTube, but they eventually came around and caught up with the trend.

Another viral term is OPP, which generally stands for opponent or opposition on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. However, in the Rap world, it is used differently to describe infidelity. Sometimes, OPP is also used to refer to someone who is a snitch.

Another slang phrase that went viral on the platform is "let him cook". Urban Dictionary has defined it as letting someone do their own thing. The catchphrase is commonly used in pop culture, and it means giving space to someone so that they can hone their skills.

Using these acronyms is a convenient way to be concise in whatever one wants to say. Initially, these terms may confuse some users and make them clueless as to what the abbreviated words or phrases could mean.

However, once a slang goes viral, people eventually figure out the context on their own, or some generous TikTokers are kind enough to explain the meanings and the contexts for the confused bunch.

