What does OPP mean on TikTok?

TikTok and other social media websites are full of slang and abbreviations. Sometimes the words have different meanings, depending on the context.

Slang and abbreviations are shortened colloquial terms of words and phrases to communicate with each other faster and many times to save characters spaces. These terms often evolve and their definitions change with time.

OPP generally means opposition or opponent on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. However, it also has a different meaning in the Rap world and is a phrase used to describe infidelity.

What are the various TikTok definitions of OPP and their origins?

One can find social media platforms like TikTok flooded with abbreviated terms like OPP. As mentioned earlier, the term changes its definition with its context.

The most common usage of the term on TikTok is "opponent" or "opposition," or anyone who is in competition with someone else. According to the Urban Dictionary, this meaning originated in Chicago. Sometimes this term is also used as an umbrella term for someone who is a snitch. Here's a Tweet with this usage of the term:

Elizabeth @doitmuvaaa you not a opp, you a hater. Stop telling ppl we beefin & tell em you jealous. you not a opp, you a hater. Stop telling ppl we beefin & tell em you jealous.

OPP could also mean someone who is a snitch (Image via Twitter/@Rinawbu)

The original usage of the term Opp was to describe someone who cheats on their partner. The phrase comes from the song O.P.P. by hip-hop band Naughty by Nature as a part of their second studio album (1991) of the same name.

The song was a hit and peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The writer used the term to describe infidelity or Other People's P***y (for men) or Other People's P***s (for women). While working on the song they also used the term Other People's Property.

According to Anthony Criss (Treach), the term took inspiration from the neighborhood they grew up in where they frequently used the abbreviation OPM to refer to Other People's Money.

Some other common slang found on social media platforms

Here's a cheat sheet for common slang terms used on TikTok and other socials:

Amirite: This term is just a shortened version of the phrase "Am I Right?" Ate that: Essentially when someone does a good job or an impressive job at something, they ate that. Cheugy: Something that is out of trend and just basic Drip: This refers to how stylish someone's outfit is. Extra: Being over the top or dramatic is being "extra." GOAT: Abbreviation for Greatest Of All Time. IYKYK: Abbreviation for If You Know You Know. Mood: Anything that the speaker can relate to would be mood. Period: To denote an end of a statement much like "drop the mic." Can be used as: these are the best tacos I've ever had. period. Rent-Free: Used as "living rent-free" in my head which means something/ someone has occupied one's mind. Salty: This term is used to describe someone who is angry or resentful. Shook: The term means I am shocked. Situationship: It Stan: It combines the terms stalker and fan to refer to a fan who worships a celebrity a bit too much. The term was derived from the Eminem song of the same name about an obsessive fan. Understood the assignment: This phrase is used to describe Vibe Check: It refers to the energy one radiates or someone's attitude in life. Generally used as "Vibe Check?" (checking whether someone is down for something) or some passed/ didn't pass the vibe check (referring to how positive/ negative someone is). WYA: Abbreviation for Where You at?

