What does NTM mean on TikTok? Different slang meanings explored

Social media is usually flooded with its own colloquial terms like NTM, or "Not Too Much," or "Nothing Much," in the comments and DM (Direct Message) section.

It is very common for netizens to use these abbreviations and slang on the internet as well as in their real-life vocabulary. With millions of people using TikTok and other social media platforms daily, these terms hold a significant place in the cultural and social context.

Internet slang is by no means an official form of language, especially considering it continually changes. These terms are popularized and coined online with the purpose of meeting character limit restraints or typing long keystrokes.

Explaining NTM, other internet slang and their context

Using slang like NTM is not a novel idea, with examples of its usage seen across history generally influenced by art, music, famous people, popular culture, and movies. These acronyms and Gen Z lingo might be confusing to many beyond a certain generational group.

Here's a list of the most commonly used slang by netizens in recent times:

Amirite: refers to the question Am I right? Ate that: Online it means to do a good job. Boujee: It means someone (or something) who is or is acting elite or high class. It is derived from the french word bourgeois. Cap/ No Cap: Cap on the internet means lying. So if someone is capping they are lying or if someone says no cap it means there is no lie. Caught in 4K: If someone is caught in 4K they have been caught redhanded with digital evidence (generally on social media or film). CEO: What someone is known for like She is the CEO of singing. Cheugy: Something like slang, fashion etc., that is not trendy or no longer in style. IB: An abbreviation for Inspired By. Its a term used to give credit IYKYK: Abbreviation for If You Know You Know. Mid: Refers to anything that is mediocre. NTM: It generally refers to Not Too Much or Nothing Much. NTM can also mean Not to Mention or Next To Me depending on the context it is used. If someone says NTM to 'What's up?' it means Nothing Much. Out of pocket: When someone talks nonsense to an extreme or unrelated. Salty: Refers to someone who is extremely bitter or angry Simp: In the simplest of words, a simp is someone (generally a man) who does way too much for the person they like in order to win their affection. Sipping Tea or Sip Tea: An opposite of the phrase spill the tea which means sharing the gossip, so if one is sipping the tea, they are sitting back and listening to all the gossip rather than spreading it. Snack: It's a flattering term to express attractiveness Snake: It refers to a person who is seemingly trustworthy but is actually a backstabber. Anyone who is two-faced. Stan: It combines the terms stalker and fans to refer to a fan who worships a celebrity. The term comes from Eminem's song of the same name about an obsessive fan. SUS: Means dishonest or suspicious. The term gained popularity being used in the game Among Us. TFW: It means That Feeling When referring to any event that is emotionally charged. Touch Grass: When someone needs to get back to reality as they are acting delusional especially online and get some fresh air.

While this isn't a complete list by any means, NTM and the other terms are some of the most commonly used phrases used by internet users. However, there are a number of other phrases that people use and their meanings can be found by a simple Google search.

