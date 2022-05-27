What does GYAT mean on TikTok? Internet slang explained 

The internet slang 'GYAT' has been making the rounds on TikTok, adding to the ever-growing list of Gen-Z slang. Even those who belong to the Gen-Z age bracket sometimes find it hard to keep up with all these strange new abbreviations. 'GYAT' is the latest addition that has left several users perplexed.

The term has been popping up across video captions, in-video text, and, of course, the comment section. There seems to be unanimous agreement amongst those in the knowhow to shroud the word in mystery and prevent others from getting a whiff of what it actually means. If you find yourself in the same boat, racking your brain trying to figure out what 'GYAT' stands for, read on.

Meaning of TikTok viral slang 'GYAT' explained

There are as many users trying to unearth the meaning of 'GYAT' as those who seem to be in the know about it, if not more. To make things harder, the term isn't restricted to that one singular spelling. The acronym is also widely used with elongated variations featuring additional letters. The most commonly used iterations are 'GYATTT', 'GYAAAT', 'GYATT', and 'GYAATT', all of which refer to the same word.

A quick search on Acronym Finder reveals that the original spelling 'GYAT' stands for the four-word sentence, “get your act together.” According to the phrase's definition on Dictionary's website, it refers to instructing someone to behave more appropriately or effectively. A number of comments on TikTok videos that use this term have also suggested this as the meaning of the abbreviation.

bléa @bleadoll people who knew gyat fron yourrage >> people who knew gyat fron yourrage >>

However, this is a red herring, which will keep you from finding the actual meaning of 'GYAT.' The usage of the term in certain TikToks implies that it may have something to do with showing appreciation or admiration for individuals with a curvy physique. There is some debate as to who exactly coined the term, but the broad consensus is that it was popularized by YouTuber and Twitch streamer YourRAGE.

As per Urban Dictionary, 'GYAT', or 'GYATTT' as commonly used within the YouTuber's fandom, is a shortened term for 'goddamn.' It is regularly used by YourRAGE and his chat when a curvy person pops up during the stream.

rr ~ ☆ @RRtize i knew i was finished when i started saying gyat irl i knew i was finished when i started saying gyat irl

Since the streamer's popularization of the slang, it has become mainstream and crept into people's daily vocabulary, naturally bleeding into TikTok as well. The viral slang isn't a recent phenomenon, and has been around since 2021 at the very least. As of writing, the hashtag #gyat has amassed 13.8 million views.

A few male creators like @isscesar and @letmelovejim have attempted to gatekeep the slang from women, making videos with captions implying that it is "over for the boys" once women find out what 'GYAT' means. These clips, though misogynistic, bred even more curiosity.

javon😅🫶🏾 @javonismid every time i see a fine girl i just say gyat and move on wit my life every time i see a fine girl i just say gyat and move on wit my life

A TikTok user @lizzyil finally confirmed the Urban Dictionary meaning of 'GYAT' under her video when she replied to a comment asking if it meant, "get your act together." She wrote:

“Yeah, guys say it when they see a girl with a large behind. Like, Recollect yourself.”

Other commenters also chimed in saying that people use the word when they find someone physically attractive.

