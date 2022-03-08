×
What is the definition of 'womblands?' Urban Dictionary meaning explored amidst Chelsea and Lance's TikTok drama 

Meaning of &#039;womblands&#039; explained amidst Lance Tsosie and Chelsea Hart drama (Image via chelseahartisme, modern_warrior_ and bananaamarie/TikTok)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 11:33 AM IST
The drama between TikTok influencers Chelsea Hart and Lance Tsosie continues to unfold, but the word 'womblands,' which was used by the former in a video, has caught the attention of many. A few netizens have called the word the meme of 2022. Others are attempting to understand the meaning of the same, since it's not used on a regular basis.

In a TikTok video, Chelsea Hart said, “I have an ache that lives deep in my womblands.” However, many believe that she attempted to say “womb, Lance” at the end of the sentence.

“Deep in my wombland” 😭😭😭 twitter.com/thisisvoided/s…

According to Urban Dictionary, womblands is “the place White women’s tears go to die.” The Ancestory also claimed that the location is a religious idea where the sorrow of female believers fades away. The website also stated that the place resembles “paradise in the case of the human soul.”

Netizens continue to mock the usage of the word instead of getting lost in the endless drama.

Netizens relentlessly mock Chelsea Hart for using the word 'womblands'

As the drama between the couple takes over the internet, followers joke about the word usage across social media platforms. A few tweets on the same read:

Wombland 2022
what is a wombland and do i need to talk to my gyno about it?
at this point I'm afraid to ask what a wombland is and why everyone is talking about it on tiktok
Anyone else on TikTok have a FYP flooded with Chelsea/Lance posts?I'll be honest, I was very much supporting her initially (despite her use of the word "wombland") but now they can both just get in the sea.
What weird is her crying about her wombland to the beat of the background music twitter.com/jaxajueny/stat…
i am so deep into wombland tiktok i can’t escape and idk if i want to #iykyk
I don’t really want to see Chantal’s wombland on my tl please
This girl just said 'deep from my wombland' and I'm wheezing 🤣🤣🤣🤣
May the wombland tiktok drama never reach political Twitter bros 🤲🏾
White women’s tears will referred as Chelseas for now on Approved by wombland

Chelsea Hart and Lance Tsosie relationship drama explored

The TikTok couple broke up after six months of dating due to their differences. Hart assumed that the two were in an exclusive relationship. However, she went on to find out that Tsosie was seeing other women as well.

To add to the drama, Hart said in a TikTok video that the two engaged in unprotected s*x as she was under the assumption that the two were dating exclusively. Hart also claimed that she had a pregnancy scare and was also contemplating taking an STD test.

Another woman named Amanda Marie also opened up about her relationship with Tsosie on the video sharing platform. She said that she went through the same situation with Tsosie. In a video, she detailed that the two had unprotected s*x and that Tsosie did not clearly communicate that he was polyamorous.

Similar to Hart, Marie said that she underwent a pregnancy test and an STD test following the breakup with Tsosie.

