What is the definition of 'womblands?' Urban Dictionary meaning explored amidst Chelsea and Lance's TikTok drama 

The drama between TikTok influencers Chelsea Hart and Lance Tsosie continues to unfold, but the word 'womblands,' which was used by the former in a video, has caught the attention of many. A few netizens have called the word the meme of 2022. Others are attempting to understand the meaning of the same, since it's not used on a regular basis.

In a TikTok video, Chelsea Hart said, “I have an ache that lives deep in my womblands.” However, many believe that she attempted to say “womb, Lance” at the end of the sentence.

According to Urban Dictionary, womblands is “the place White women’s tears go to die.” The Ancestory also claimed that the location is a religious idea where the sorrow of female believers fades away. The website also stated that the place resembles “paradise in the case of the human soul.”

Netizens continue to mock the usage of the word instead of getting lost in the endless drama.

Netizens relentlessly mock Chelsea Hart for using the word 'womblands'

As the drama between the couple takes over the internet, followers joke about the word usage across social media platforms. A few tweets on the same read:

meg @megmegatronn what is a wombland and do i need to talk to my gyno about it? what is a wombland and do i need to talk to my gyno about it?

🏳️‍🌈 Tiawia @TiawiaGames at this point I'm afraid to ask what a wombland is and why everyone is talking about it on tiktok at this point I'm afraid to ask what a wombland is and why everyone is talking about it on tiktok

Cailleach Codlata @InTheShticks Anyone else on TikTok have a FYP flooded with Chelsea/Lance posts?

I'll be honest, I was very much supporting her initially (despite her use of the word "wombland") but now they can both just get in the sea. Anyone else on TikTok have a FYP flooded with Chelsea/Lance posts?I'll be honest, I was very much supporting her initially (despite her use of the word "wombland") but now they can both just get in the sea.

«lauren» @_laurengalusha i am so deep into wombland tiktok i can’t escape and idk if i want to #iykyk i am so deep into wombland tiktok i can’t escape and idk if i want to #iykyk

burger queen @ADayOutInParis I don’t really want to see Chantal’s wombland on my tl please I don’t really want to see Chantal’s wombland on my tl please

Antoine Lavoisier @Kenke_Oh This girl just said 'deep from my wombland' and I'm wheezing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 This girl just said 'deep from my wombland' and I'm wheezing 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Amira Hassan @itsAmira_H May the wombland tiktok drama never reach political Twitter bros 🤲🏾 May the wombland tiktok drama never reach political Twitter bros 🤲🏾

NotMr.mayhem @notMrmayhem26 White women’s tears will referred as Chelseas for now on Approved by wombland White women’s tears will referred as Chelseas for now on Approved by wombland

Chelsea Hart and Lance Tsosie relationship drama explored

The TikTok couple broke up after six months of dating due to their differences. Hart assumed that the two were in an exclusive relationship. However, she went on to find out that Tsosie was seeing other women as well.

To add to the drama, Hart said in a TikTok video that the two engaged in unprotected s*x as she was under the assumption that the two were dating exclusively. Hart also claimed that she had a pregnancy scare and was also contemplating taking an STD test.

Another woman named Amanda Marie also opened up about her relationship with Tsosie on the video sharing platform. She said that she went through the same situation with Tsosie. In a video, she detailed that the two had unprotected s*x and that Tsosie did not clearly communicate that he was polyamorous.

Similar to Hart, Marie said that she underwent a pregnancy test and an STD test following the breakup with Tsosie.

