Is Young MA pregnant? Hilarious memes take over Twitter as claim goes viral

Rumors of Young MA being pregnant have flooded Twitter. Although a source for the speculation was not available online, several netizens took to the social media platform. They were left in a tizzy after gossip about the same circulated online.

For those unversed, Young MA, whose real name is Katorah Kasanova Marrero, is a famous singer. The 30-year-old went viral on social media after the release of Brooklyn (Chiraq Freestyle) on YouTube. Since then, she has dropped a series of singles and albums, with the latest track being Pick A Side, which also features WAP5TAR.

Rumors of her pregnancy began circulating online on November 2. Several netizens endlessly speculated about who the father of the child was.

However, it is important to note that Young MA did not share any information or hints of being pregnant across her official social media platforms. The speculation seems to have risen on its own.

Netizens may have started to spread misinformation in the form of clickbait news, in hopes of getting more traction online. In these instances, it is important to fact-check the information one receives. One must rely on reputed publications and people of interest themselves to get credible information.

Netizens in a frenzy after rumors of Young MA’s pregnancy goes viral

The internet was left in a tizzy after the gossip circulated online. Many made insensitive jokes about how the news sounded absurd as the Levels rapper is a lesbian. Others went on to attack her appearance.

Some went on to express shock over the singer getting allegedly pregnant as she did not give fans hints on the same in earlier days. A few tweets read:

Who is Young MA dating?

The OG Bobby Johnson singer is dating influencer Kaylah Gooden. Along with being a content creator, her Instagram bio reads that she is also an investor. She has amassed over 143k followers on the social media platform.

As per her Instagram bio, she is also the CEO of Private Glitz, a brand which sells luxury accessories.

The social media personality also has her own YouTube channel where she has amassed 4.22 subscribers.

Sources claim that Young MA and Kaylah Gooden have been in a relationship since July 2021.

Prior to dating the influencer, Young Ma was linked to Cambodian-American model Mya Yafai.

"I want a boy first": The rapper wishes to have children

In a 2021 interview, the singer revealed that she would like to have her own family after marriage. When speaking about how many children she would like to have. She revealed:

“I want a boy first, then a girl. That’s it. I’d rather a boy first.”

This is not the first time Young MA has become a victim of celebrity gossip. She dealt with the same pregnancy rumors last year. However, she clapped back on Instagram by saying:

“Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh… y’all bored lol but I get it… sell ya stories and we workin on one now”

The rapper had not responded to the recent pregnancy rumors at the time of writing this article.

