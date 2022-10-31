How old is Jamelia? 'Superstar' singer gives birth to fourth daughter

Singer and songwriter Jamelia recently welcomed her fourth daughter on October 4. She has two older daughters from her previous relationships, and a four-year-old daughter with her husband of six years.

Also known as Jamelia Niela Davis, she became pregnant as a teenager and stated that her daughters were the most incredible gift that allowed her to learn at various stages of her life. While speaking to Hello! magazine, she said that she had to undergo an emergency C-section at 36 weeks when her water broke four weeks ago. She said,

“It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on.”

Speaking about the procedure, Jamelia mentioned that it was traumatic and that she was recovering from a major surgery while looking after the newborn. Her teenage daughter Tiani was by her side. She tossed a coin with her elder sister Teja to decide who would stay with their mother while she gave birth. Davis said that her husband was at home looking at their youngest child because she wanted to share the experience with her daughters.

Davis gave birth to her first daughter Teja in 2001, following a relationship with music manager Terry Wallen. She was then romantically linked to Darren Byfield and their daughter Tiani was born in October 2005. The pair tied the knot in June 2008 and filed for divorce the following year.

Jamelia is a singer, songwriter, and television presenter

Jamelia has released several albums and singles and appeared in different TV shows (Image via Samie Hussein/Getty Images)

Born on January 11, 1981, Jamelia is 41 years old. She joined Capitol Records at the age of 15 and recorded a single, So High, in 1999. The single failed to receive a decent response. She then signed with the record company Parlophone and released her first album, Drama, in 2000.

The singles from Jamelia's first album were big hits and she released her second album, Thank You, in 2003. Singles from the album, including Bout and Superstar, were at the top of the charts and became the 36th bestselling album of 2004. She was nominated for five BRIT Awards in 2004 and 2005 following the success of the album.

David then joined singer Tiziano Ferro on Universal Player for the 2004 Olympic Games soundtrack. She then released a single from the soundtrack of the film Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which reached the 9th position on the charts. She started recording her third album, Walk with Me, in 2005, and the single, titled Something About You, was released the following year.

The third album failed to repeat the success of the previous album as it debuted at the 20th position on the UK Albums Chart. However, the singles managed to receive a positive response. Jamelia's album Walk with Me received BPI certification and sold more than 100,000 copies. Despite all the achievements, Walk With Me had disappointing sales compared to Thank You.

She then released a collection of singles in 2007, titled Superstar – The Hits. She then appeared as a coach on The Voice of Ireland in 2013 and 2014 and the BBC drama series Death in Paradise in 2013. She then appeared in two more shows – I Love My Country and Loose Women.

Jamelia participated in Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and the 13th season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. She then appeared on an episode of the BBC soap opera Doctors in 2016 and the BBC Two game show Richard Osman’s House of Games in February 2020.

