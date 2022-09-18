Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Season 20): Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Popular dance competition Strictly Come Dancing is returning for its landmark season 20 with a new group of stars learning the skills behind ballroom dancing. The launch of the series was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pre-recorded episode, in which celebrities are matched with their professional dancing partners, will air on Friday, September 23, 2022 on BBC One and the live show will kick off the following day on September 24, 2022 during which the contestants will dance with their partners for the very first time. Contestants include actors, comedians and a Paralympian.

Read on to find out where you can follow the celebrity contestants who will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing season 20.

More details on Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 contestants and where to follow them on Instagram

1) Jayde Adams

The 37-year-old comic has been in the stand-up comedy scene for more than a decade. Jayde also released her stand-up special Serious Black Jumpers in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Her television appearances also include the series The Outlaws and Good Omens.

With over 75K followers and over 1K posts, you can follow the Strictly contestant here - @msjaydeadams.

2) Kaye Adams

The 59-year-old television presenter hosted The Kaye Adams Programme on BBC Radio Scotland and has been a panelist on the ITV talk show Loose Women. She has over 140K followers on her Instagram account - @kayeadamsofficial.

3) Tony Adams

The 55-year-old former Arsenal and England footballer played as a center back from 1983 to 2022. He was awarded the Player of the Season award thrice. With over 148K followers, you can follow the Strictly contestant on @tonyadamsofficial.

4) Richie Anderson

The 34-year-old television and radio presenter was a Coombs Wood Football Club player. He also reported travel news on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show over the past three years. The star will be the third Strictly contestant to dance with a same-sex professional partner after Nicola Adams and John Whaite.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter is fairly active on Instagram with 36k followers. You can follow the contestant on Instagram - @iamrichieanderson.

5) James Bye

The 38-year-old actor has made his appearance on television programs The Bill, The Great Train Robbery and films including Redemption, The Hooligan Factory and Cemetery Junction. He has over 146K followers on Instagram - @jimmybye.

6) Fleur East

The 34-year-old star shot to fame after reaching the X Factor finals in 2014 following which she released two albums. She placed fourth on Season 18 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and has been a presenter on Hits Radio Breakfast Show since 2018.

With over 791K followers, you can follow the star here - @fleureast.

7) Matt Goss

The 53-year-old singer is part of the eighties pop band Bros alongside twin brother Luke. They reformed the band after a 25 year hiatus and released the album Bros: Gold in 2020. Matt has over 185K followers on Instagram. You can follow him here- @mattgoss.

8) Kym Marsh

The 46-year-old actress shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning the ITV talent series Popstars in 2001. However, she is best known for her role as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street. Kym is currently a presenter on BBC One’s For Love or Money and Morning Live.

With over 513K followers on Instagram, you can follow the Strictly contestant here- @marsh_kym.

9) Will Mellor

The 46-year-old actor is well-known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisp, Hollyoaks, Casualty and Coronation Street, among many others.

Will has over 329K followers on Instagram and can be followed here- @willmellor76.

10) Molly Rainford

The 21-year-old singer and actress was one of the Top 11 in Season 6 of Britain's Got Talent. She placed sixth in the semi-final round. The star has released two albums and is seen on CBBC’s Nova Jones.

Molly has over 99K followers on Instagram - @mollyrainford.

11) Ellie Simmonds

The 27-year-old swimmer competed in the 13th through 16th Summer Paralympics from 2008 to 2020 before retiring last year. Ellie won five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals throughout the span of her career. She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2009, and was elevated to Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2013.

With over 63K followers and 197 posts, you can follow the Strictly contestant here - @elliesimmonds.

12) Helen Skelton

The 39-year-old TV presenter has been working in the field for nearly two decades. She co-presented various programs, including The Instant Gardener, Blue Peter, and Countryfile, among others. She previously appeared as a contestant on the 2012 Strictly Christmas special.

The BBC Radio 5 Live presenter has 325k followers on Instagram. You can follow Helen here - @helenskelton.

13) Ellie Taylor

The 38-year-old comedian is well known for her appearance on comedy Show Me the Funny and has since appeared on numerous television programs and headlined five comedy tours. She currently co-hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down and has also appeared on Emmy Winning show Ted Lasso.

With over 176K followers and over 1.5K posts, you can follow her here - @elliejanetaylor.

14) Tyler West

The 26-year-old television presenter has been a Kiss FM host since 2019. Tyler has also presented on other shows, including Flat Out Fabulous and KickAbout+ among others. With over 27K followers, you can find him here - @tylerwestt.

15) Hamza Yassin

The 32-year-old Countryfile presenter is also known as Ranger Hamza from the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk. He recently hosted Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness, which featured former Strictly contestant Richard Coles.

With over 12K followers, you can find him on Instagram - @hamzayassin90.

Host Tess Daly and longtime judge Craig Revel Horwood will return to the screen with their duties alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman. Other judges who will be scoring the Strictly Come Dancing (2022) contestants include Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke, who replaced Bruno Tonioli. Toniolo did not appear in the previous two seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions and the upcoming season due to scheduling conflicts.

