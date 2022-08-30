Who is Sarah Beeny? All about her husband and family as TV presenter begins cancer treatment

English TV presenter Sarah Beeny announced that she is battling breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for it.

In an August 29 interview with The Telegraph, the 50-year-old revealed that she had a "little bit of a breakdown" after getting the news of her diagnosis. However, she did say:

“I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk.”

The presenter stated that she already had her first round of chemotherapy last week and will be undergoing radiotherapy and surgery in the coming year. She also added that she was "getting one step ahead of the disease."

The TV personality further stated that she had cut her hair with the help of her family and donated it to a charity that makes free wigs for children with cancer.

Beeny said that she always knew that she would be diagnosed with breast cancer and "waited for 40 years to hear those words." She had lost her mother Ann to the same disease at the age of ten when her mother was 39.

Everything we know about Sarah Beeny and her family

Sarah Beeny is a property expert, businesswoman, TV presenter and writer. She is best known for hosting shows like Help! My House Is Falling Down. Property Ladder, and Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country. Beeny previously worked for NGO Save the Children and co-founded the UK-based dating app, MySingleFriend.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Beeny has expressed her desire to continue working. She said that she is putting together a new series for Channel 4 alongside a book slated for release later this year.

Sarah Beeny has been married to Graham Swift since 2003. The two first crossed each other's paths at the ages of 18 and 19. They were set up on a blind date by her brother, Diccon, who is currently married to Graham's sister, Caroline.

Soon after meeting each other, the two fell in love and moved into a flat they bought together.

Graham is a 49-year-old professional artist who has had his work featured in several art exhibitions. However, in 2020, he revealed that he had put his career on hold to solely focus on renovating a former dairy farm.

Soon after their marriage, Sarah and Graham welcomed their four sons - Billy, who is 17, Charlie (15), Rafferty (13) and Laurie, who is 12. The family also has a number of pets.

For the Channel 4 series Beeny's Restoration Nightmare, the presenter began documenting the repair of Rise Hall, a Grade II-listed historic mansion in Rise, east Yorkshire, in 2010. The property was renovated into a family house and wedding venue, that was sold off in 2019.

After purchasing the 220-acre (90-hectare) sheep farm in Somerset in August 2018, Sarah Beeny's family relocated there from London. They have been restoring it ever since.

Beeny spoke to Hello Magazine in March 2019 about her family's move and said that it was her husband's idea. She added:

"Graham's always wanted to move out of London and we've always harboured dreams of giving the boys that Swallows and Amazons childhood idyll."

She also revealed that the duo hopes to see their grandkids reside on the property in the future.

Edited by Madhur Dave