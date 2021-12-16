Who was Ken Kragen? BeeGees manager and organiser of 'We Are The World' dies aged 85 

American music manager and television producer Ken Kragen, who is known for organizing the 1985 humanitarian project "We Are the World," passed away due to natural causes on December 14. The 85-year-old was at his Brentwood, California home.

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend and spokesperson Cheryl J. Kagan to media outlet Variety.

Speaking about her father, Kragen's daughter Emma said in a statement:

"While I am of course immensely proud of everything he has accomplished professionally, he has also been the best dad to me that I could ever ask for."

Aside from "We Are the World," Kragen is also known for producing Kenny Rogers' Gambler series and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, along with being the mastermind behind "Hands Across America."

Why was Ken Kragen famous?

Ken Kragen is a native of Alameda, California. Born on November 24, 1939, Kragen was a graduate of Harvard Business School before commencing his career across music, film, and television.

Kragen joined hands with his business partner Ken Fritz in the 1960's and started the Kragen-Fritz management company, which is touted as his first key venture. The duo worked together as co-executives for CBS' shows Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and Glen Campbell Good Time Hour.

Apart from Smothers, they worked with Mason Williams, Pat Paulsen, and Kenny Rogers and The First Edition.

The Kragen-Fritz company also worked at the Aquarius Theater in Hollywood on their production of Hair. Additionally, they co-authored Billboard Magazine's book How to Produce a Successful College Concert.

While working in the entertainment industry for decades, Kragen managed entertainers such as Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie, The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, The Smothers Brothers, and Trisha Yearwood.

Ken Kragen organized the talent behind We Are the World, the groundbreaking charity single that raised funds for famine relief in Africa.

A dedicated humanitarian, Kragen got recognition for his work on We Are the World and Hands Across America, Kragen received the United Nations peace medal. In addition to serving on charity boards, Kragen also served on Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, Community in School and, U.S.A. for Africa.

He has been nominated for several Emmy awards as well as two MTV awards and an American Music Award. He was named manager of the year by the Conference of Professional Managers. In addition to being elected as president of The Country Music Association, he was also elected as leader of the Academy of Country Music.

Kragen's remaining family members include his wife Cathy Worthington, daughter Emma, sister Robin Merritt, and son-in-law, Zach Marion.

The Ken Kragen Memorial Foundation, which is in its nascent stages, will start accepting donations to charitable causes in the next few months.

