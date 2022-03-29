×
When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6 air? Plot, release date, and more explored about the series finale

A still from Peaky Blinders (Image via IMDb)
Sneha Haldar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 11:08 PM IST
Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season is here, and it is bringing back Birmingham's bad boys for the last time. Ever since the British drama first premiered in September 2013, it has stolen the hearts of viewers all over the world. Almost a decade later, the journey of the Shelby brothers will come to a halt with the final season of the series.

The much acclaimed BBC drama follows the exploits of gangster Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man who leads the Peaky Blinders, a gang based in Birmingham, as he carries out criminal activities and navigates the law along with his loyal brothers.

What will Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6 be about?

The final season of the crime drama has set the stakes against Tommy Shelby, and fans cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the infamous gangster. Episode 5 of the final season saw two big obstacles established on Tommy’s path, one is his business partner Jack Nelson, who intends to do away with Tommy and Arthur, and the other is from Michael Gray whose imminent release from prison threatens Tommy.

The final season saw a war that was brewing between Tommy and Michael, and with episode 6 it will surely see some resolution. According to the official season 6 episode 6 synopsis,

“As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions.”

It clearly sounds ominous and fans are dreading what the last episode may have in store for Tommy Shelby.

Where to watch the drama?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6, which is titled Lock and Key, is scheduled to drop on Sunday, April 3, 2022, on BBC One for UK viewers. The final season made its debut in UK on February 27, 2022 and has been airing one episode every Sunday. We are now at the finale episode which will drop this weekend.

However, this schedule is only for UK viewers. For fans of the Selby brothers all over the world, the series will be coming on Netflix on June 10.

Although the drama is coming to an end and Season 6 will be Peaky Blinders’ final season, the journey is not yet over. A movie from Steven Knight is currently in production and it is set to bring back Cillian Murphy for another thrilling adventure.

Edited by Khushi Singh
