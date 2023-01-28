Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney took to social media on Friday, January 27, 2023, to reveal the highly anticipated results of her facial feminization surgery.

Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS) involves the cosmetic modification of facial features to look typically feminine. According to Healthline, the surgery is commonly done by transgender women or assigned male at birth (AMAB) non-binary trans people.

Mulvaney underwent the procedure on December 16, 2022, and has been teasing the results on social media since. She finally shared the results on Friday through a dramatic video on her Instagram, @dylanmulvaney, with the title card:

"Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal'"

"Oh my god she's gorgeous": Netizens tweet in support of Dylan Mulvaney, offering praise after face reveal

Following Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal, internet users took to social media to cheer for the influencer, calling her "stunning" and an "absolute goddess." Some exclaimed that her photoshoots were creative and that the 26-year-old should "keep them coming." Others were happy with the love and support she was receiving.

A few Twitterati remarked that the TikToker looked similar to Audrey Hepburn. One user, @beezkneeszs, commented they could have been "sisters," stating:

"Dylan mulvaney MUST have showed her doc a picture of audrey hepburn bc they could literally be sisters."

bee @beezkneezs dylan mulvaney MUST have showed her doc a picture of audrey hepburn bc they could literally be sisters dylan mulvaney MUST have showed her doc a picture of audrey hepburn bc they could literally be sisters https://t.co/IUaLrMi2kQ

Needless to say, Twitter has been flooded with reactions to Mulvaney's new look.

nell @lesIiebens 🥹 dylan mulvaney’s face reveal oh my god she’s gorgeous dylan mulvaney’s face reveal oh my god she’s gorgeous 😭🥹 https://t.co/1FlfmFEL4j

jon 🪩✨🏴 @jon_speaks_ the love the internet has for Dylan Mulvaney warms my heart. she’s deserves every bit of it. what a beautiful soul. the love the internet has for Dylan Mulvaney warms my heart. she’s deserves every bit of it. what a beautiful soul.

👖✨Ban Hee-Soo Stan✨🐰 @allegedlyangelo Dylan Mulvaney‘s face reveal is the cultural reset we needed. Stunning. Dylan Mulvaney‘s face reveal is the cultural reset we needed. Stunning.

✨ nicholas ✨ @_njs91 Not that she wasn’t beautiful before, but Dylan Mulvaney is stunning in her face reveal ! Not that she wasn’t beautiful before, but Dylan Mulvaney is stunning in her face reveal ! https://t.co/UCJvW0d7NT

✨☃️🤶🏻NerdyBee☃️🎅🏻✨ @BlueyBird 🥹 🥹 DYLAN MULVANEY LOOKS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!! Im so so happy that the surgery went so well and she was able to get this! DYLAN MULVANEY LOOKS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!! Im so so happy that the surgery went so well and she was able to get this! 💖💘🥹💖💘🥹

lucien/luka/blue @koogender need dylan mulvaney to recreate some aubrey hepburn pics NOW need dylan mulvaney to recreate some aubrey hepburn pics NOW https://t.co/GN9sUG0N4y

renaissance marie @rxnaissance dylan mulvaney has slayed essentially every photoshoot & creative project ive seen her do like please keep these photos coming!!!! dylan mulvaney has slayed essentially every photoshoot & creative project ive seen her do like please keep these photos coming!!!!

Deemiejen || @SosiallyAwkwart Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is all I needed today she looks stunning Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is all I needed today she looks stunning https://t.co/fWwFSBZLaZ

rayne @r4ynedrop DYLAN MULVANEY FACE REVEAL POST SURGERY IM SCREAMING SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL AS SHE ALWAYS HAS BEEN. i love her so much i would die for her. DYLAN MULVANEY FACE REVEAL POST SURGERY IM SCREAMING SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL AS SHE ALWAYS HAS BEEN. i love her so much i would die for her. https://t.co/c9dfRxmUba

Maisie 🍂 @saphstudies SHE’S SO GORGEOUS Dylan Mulvaney: you are an absolute goddess 🥹SHE’S SO GORGEOUS Dylan Mulvaney: you are an absolute goddess 🥹😍😍 SHE’S SO GORGEOUS https://t.co/mmyfndPMMI

"It's so good, right? I'm so happy": Mulvaney opens up in face reveal video

Actress and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney is known on TikTok for videos of her transition. She boasts a following of over 10 million with her video series, Days of Girlhood, having over one billion views.

Dylan's face reveal clip started with a red velvet curtain pulling back to show the TikToker doing a ballet while Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake played in the background. The video then undergoes a costume change to show her in an Audrey Hepburn-style black satin gown and is followed by a curtain closing. Both the featurettes focus on her new look in between poses.

The video then cuts backstage where Mulvaney cheerfully addresses the camera, stating:

"I have a flair for the dramatics but it’s so good, right? I’m so happy, and it’s still me. It’s just a little bit softer of a version."

She concluded the video with the hope that all trans and non-binary people will get the "gender-affirming resources" they need as it can be "life-changing" and "life-saving."

Late last year, Mulvaney announced that she would be undergoing facial feminization surgery. Around mid-December, she posted selfies from the hospital bed before and after undergoing the procedure. The TikToker added a special heartfelt letter addressed to each of the faces. Since then, she has posted photos with her face hidden and obscured.

On New Year's Day, the 26-year-old shared a photo with bandages and a message reminding her followers that:

"Not all trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones. They are still trans. But when we do, it's a necessity and a win."

In another video, she stated that the time after her surgery was the happiest she has ever been.

Poll : 0 votes