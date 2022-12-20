 Who is HRH collection? Dylan Mulvaney transphobic controversy explained as influencer comes under fire 

Influencer and jewelry designer HRH Collection is raising eyebrows online after her racist and transphobic tweets towards transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney have gone viral.

On December 18, HRH Collection, whose real name is Alexandra Pierce, slammed Dylan Mulvaney in a series of tweets. Speaking about Mulvaney who goes by the pronouns she/her, HRH Collection misgendered the actress and said:

“Isn’t he putting tampons up his a*s or smth”

HRH Collection was referring to Dylan Mulvaney’s TikTok video where she claimed to be carrying tampons on her at all times to give to anyone in need. The actress was collaborating with Tampax at the time.

In another tweet, she said:

“That creepy Dylan dude will never be a girl get the f**k over it.”

In tweets uploaded earlier on Twitter, the internet personality claimed that Black people have “more privilege” than White people. In another tweet, she said- “Free Iran? What? Aren’t you Muslim?” HRH Collection also said in another tweet:

“Support my line cuz I’m a woman my skin is white and I’m my mom was of an immigrant family. See how ret*rded you sound?”

Who is HRH Collection?

Alexandra Pierce, who goes by the moniker HRH Collection on social media, is a YouTuber and jewelry designer. She has amassed over 372K subscribers on the video-sharing platform where she often posts rant-style videos.

She also gained massive traction on social media after her TikTok sound “it’s not the vibe- stop” sound went viral.

Pierce calls her weekly videos “classes” and has also dubbed her haters as “rodents in the back of the class.”

The 38-year-old grew up in Orange County, California. Her videos about her weight loss journey have amassed massive traction online. Pierce earned her master’s degree in international business in Shanghai, China. She also learnt conversational Mandarin while in the county.

This is not the first time HRH Collection has amassed backlash on social media. During the pandemic, she called mask-users “sheep.” She infamously said that she could not enjoy eating with “the mask gestapo.” She also defended the use of Swastika symbols by saying that “it’s a free f**king country.” She has also posted racist content on her YouTube channel. In 2018, Pierce revealed that she went through an “Asian phase.” She proceeded to upload videos where she stereotyped the race.

In another controversial video, Peirce promoted eating disorders. In a 2019 video titled “Fine Then Go Be Fat And Leave Me Alone,” she encouraged viewers to go on a starvation diet.

In light of her recent controversial tweets, several netizens slammed the influencer. Many relentlessly bashed the YouTuber. A few tweets read:

part time hater @abasicgay @HRHCOLLECTION dylan is more of a woman than you will ever be, real women don’t tear each other down for no reason @HRHCOLLECTION dylan is more of a woman than you will ever be, real women don’t tear each other down for no reason

wee wee @weewee62256531 @HRHCOLLECTION and ur saying this at home being miserable while dylan is out here doing brand deals, modeling, and minding her business @HRHCOLLECTION and ur saying this at home being miserable while dylan is out here doing brand deals, modeling, and minding her business💋

hunter🫶🏽 @lydiasbonnet 🏽 @HRHCOLLECTION You are such an unhappy woman. Thoughts and prayers to you. Maybe one day you will be able to be saved @HRHCOLLECTION You are such an unhappy woman. Thoughts and prayers to you. Maybe one day you will be able to be saved 🙏🏽

Dylan Mulvaney made headlines in recent days after revealing that she was undergoing a facial feminization surgery. She uploaded a TikTok video alongside Mercury Stardust who also goes by the name "Trans Handy Ma’am" online. In the video, Stardust applauded Mulvaney for “taking matters into your own hands when it comes to your gender affirmation.”

25-year-old Mulvaney looked teary eyed as she expressed gratitude towards Stardust.

