What is Dylan Mulvaney's net worth? Fortune explored amid Bud Light and Nike controversy

Dylan Mulvaney, a popular transgender influencer and actor, has been in the news lately for her major partnership deals. Nike recently partnered with her. The news of the partnership came days after beer brand Bud Light partnered with Dylan. However, the brands have been receiving major backlash online from several social media users for partnering with the transgender influencer.

A few days ago, Bud Light beer partnered with Dylan Mulvaney for her Day 365 of Girlhood video series. As news of the partnership came to light, some social media users were irked by it.

Days later, Dylan shared a post on Instagram announcing her latest sponsorship with Nike with a caption that read,

"Alert the media—I'm entering my workout era."

The influencer donned the athleisure brand's sports bra and leggings for the Instagram post. Several netizens and influencers started criticizing her and Nike for that. Controversial influencer Oli London also shared Mulvaney's video clip in which she was wearing the Nike fit and wrote,

"Meet NIKE WOMEN'S Newest Ambassador...a biological man."

He further wrote,

"Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid by Nike Women to promote sports bras—even though he's a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place!"

“I think it’s incredibly insulting to women, there are so many deserving women out there that deserve sponsorships from Nike.”



Amid the controversy over Nike and Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, let's take a look at the influencer's net worth

Dylan Mulvaney marked her debut on TikTok in 2020, and slowly became a popular transgender influencer. Her growing popularity on the platform has led to several brands partnering with her, and that has helped her build a fortune. According to multiple reports, Dylan has a net worth of over $1.3 million and is still growing.

For those wondering how Dylan makes her money, as per multiple reports, the influencer has a massive reach on social media platforms, and brands are collaborating to promote their products. She currently has more than 10 million followers on TikTok.

In an interview with the New York Observer, she shared,

"When the pandemic hit, I was doing the Broadway musical Book of Mormon. I found myself jobless and without the creative means to do what I loved. I downloaded TikTok, assuming it was a kids’ app. Once I came out as a woman, I made this ‘day one of being a girl’ comedic video. And it blew up."

The transgender influencer further told the publication,

"I really don’t know another place online like TikTok that can make a creator grow at the rate that it does. Some of these other apps really celebrate perfection and over-editing and flawlessness. I think with TikTok specifically, people love the rawness. They love people just talking to the camera. I try to approach every video like a FaceTime with a friend."

She shot to fame by sharing a video series called “Days of Girlhood,” in which she documented everything about her life, from getting feminization surgery to discovering fashion items. On March 13, 2023, she completed 365 days of girlhood.

Bud Light sent Dylan Mulvaney a commemorative can of beer with her face on it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the start of her gender transition. She shared an Instagram post with the commemorative can, which was followed by online backlash and calls to boycott the brand.

However, both Bud Light and Nike did not end their partnership with her and announced that they'd continue to work with Dylan Mulvaney.

