7 actors that made fashion statements in 2022

Fashion statements are an integral part of celebrity culture in Hollywood. Following the devastating effects of the pandemic on the entertainment industry, 2022 has been the year of public personalities re-entering the spotlight, with some celebrities rising to prominence solely because they used their online presence to increase engagement during the pandemic.

From the red carpet at an award show to the supermarket, some celebrities always manage to make headlines with their daring outfit choices. Here is a list of some of the actors who made remarkable fashion statements in 2022.

2022's top fashion statements by actors

1) Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie (Image via POPSUGAR)

Euphoria is one of the most popular dramas of recent times and the cast of the show shot to popularity in no time following the release of the first season. Alexa Demie plays Maddy Perez, a youngster with a distinct fashion sense that is heavily reflective of the fashion trends of the 2000s.

However, Demie is a style icon off-screen as well, and her fashion choices frequently make headlines.

Demie set a trend by wearing three different Balenciaga looks at the premiere of Euphoria's second season. While all three looks made headlines, her neon green ensemble, which she paired with oversized sunglasses, stood out the most. Her appearance at the premiere cemented her status as one of the year's most influential style icons.

2) Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the Venice International Film Festival (Image via WWD)

While his films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman contributed to his current popularity, Harry also made some heavy fashion statements that make discussing the year's fashion statements impossible without mentioning him.

Styles has previously been praised for bending gender norms and making fashion more fluid. Harry's outfit at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling went viral, demonstrating why Styles' sartorial choices are so influential in today's popular culture.

Harry looked dapper in a navy blue Gucci suit with peaked collars and sunglasses. The look was all over the internet as the press and general public fell in love with the actor's grace in carrying his look.

2) Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet at the Film Festival (Image via Twitter)

Timothee Chalamet was another actor to completely stun fans at the Venice Film Festival 2022. Chalamet's outfit was undoubtedly the most avant-garde at the festival, defying every rule of men's fashion. The actor was at the festival for the preview of Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All.

Timothee Chalamet wore a deep flashy red jumpsuit with a scarf around his neck and a draped neckline. The bottom half of the suit was made up of straight-cut trousers in the same color that was trimmed at the ankles. The jumpsuit was a bold choice for the festival and quickly went viral on the internet in the weeks that followed.

4) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the Babylon premiere (Image via Harper's Bazaar)

Like Alexa Demie, Margot Robbie never fails to astound with her radical red-carpet looks. She arrived at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles wearing a look that became known as one of her most daring fashion statements. Robbie wore a black minidress with a hood, a halter neck, and a wide midriff cut. The ensemble also included a feather-trimmed train.

The elegant look was completed with black tights, black pumps, and a single silver bracelet. Her already eye-catching outfit went viral as a result of the media attention she received at the premiere.

5) Zendaya

Zendaya at the Oscars 2022 (Image via Harper's BAZAAR)

Zendaya is always the first or one of the first actors to be seen wearing a viral fashion trend, and she does so effortlessly. She became a style icon after the Spiderman: No Way Home press tour when she stunned with her sartorial choices.

Zendaya made one of the most iconic fashion statements at the Academy Awards in 2022, wearing a button-down crop top and a full-length sequin skirt. Studded earrings, a stack of bracelets, and a diamond necklace complemented the simple yet extremely fashionable outfit.

6) Julia Fox

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Paris Fashion Week (Image via Harper's BAZAAR)

2022 has been an incredible year for Julia Fox owing to the many fashion statements she made at multiple events. While she absolutely stunned in her looks at the CFDA Fashion Awards and New York Fashion Week, her public appearances also featured her effortlessly acing street fashion.

However, Fox's most talked-about look this year was her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore extra dark eye makeup and a tight-fit leather jacket with oversized earrings.

7) Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the film festival (Image via Red Carpet Fashion Awards)

When it comes to street fashion, few celebrities can match Anne Hathaway's grace and confidence in whatever she wears. Even in her most important appearances, she manages to keep it simple while still making an impression on her audience with the right fashion statements.

Hathaway wore a particularly memorable ensemble to the New York Film Festival this year. Hathaway was there to promote her most recent film, Armageddon Time, and she went all out for the occasion.

She wore a long floor-length gown covered in pearls and sequins, which she paired with equally glitzy, eye-catching boots. Her already ostentatious ensemble was amplified by her metallic manicure, diamond rings, and silver earrings.

