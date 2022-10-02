“This kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous”: ‘Bones & All’ director Luca Guadagnino shuts down Armie Hammer comparisons

Italian film director Luca Guadagnino recently shut down comparisons between his new film Bones And All and Armie Hammer.

While conducting a masterclass at the Zurich Film Festival, the 51-year-old filmmaker denied any connection of his upcoming directorial cannibalistic love story to that of disgraced actor, Hammer.

As per A.V. Club, Luca Guadagnino sounded "annoyed" as he stated:

“Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous.”

Luca Guadagnino has previously directed Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in romantic drama film Call Me By Your Name (2017), where the duo starred in lead roles. Chalamet also appears in a key role in Bones And All.

Luca Guadagnino was not the first choice to direct Bones And All

During his appearance at the Zurich Film Festival 2022, Luca Guadagnino revealed that Bones And All was in development before the Armie Hammer controversy came to public spotlight, stating:

“David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on Bones And All since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting Call Me by Your Name. It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it. That’s when they gave me the script.”

Actor Armie Hammer became a controversial actor during the pandemic after his alleged text messages sent to various women were leaked online, which revealed his alleged cannibalistic desires and sexual fantasies. Several women also accused him of abusive behavior.

After Hammer got exposed, his another account, a rumored "finsta" came into the limelight. Several videos and photos emerged online where the actor could openly be seen discussing substance misuse, divorce, and the women he had bedded and regularly posted about.

The screenshots included messages of BDSM, r*pe fantasies and cannibalism. One of the texts read:

"You just live to obey and be my slave. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

In the new Discovery+'s docuseries, House of Hammer, Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend revealed his cannibalistic fantasies, stating that he once texted her that he wished to "barbecue and eat" her.

More details about Bones And All plot and cast

Forthcoming film Bones And All is a love story about two cannibals, which will see Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell essaying the lead roles. Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the "coming-of-age" drama is based on a 2015 novel by author Camille DeAngelis of the same name.

The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, André Holland, David Gordon Green, Anna Cobb in supporting roles.

The film's shooting took place across the Cincinnati region in 2021. Bones And All will be released worldwide on November 23, 2022.

