“Some people can't do this”: Alexa Demie hailed online for cutting ties with Balenciaga

Actress Alexa Demie has seemingly cut her ties with Balenciaga following the brand’s recent scandal surrounding their ad campaign involving controversial child photos.

Fans of the Euphoria star reportedly noticed that she unfollowed Balenciaga on Instagram and removed her posts related to the luxury fashion house from her feeds, including photos of her fall campaign with the brand.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Alexa Demie has cut ties with Balenciaga after their campaign scandal.



The actress deleted all her Balenciaga-related posts and unfollowed the brand on Instagram. Alexa Demie has cut ties with Balenciaga after their campaign scandal.The actress deleted all her Balenciaga-related posts and unfollowed the brand on Instagram. https://t.co/m5Faka3Ppr

Demie recently appeared in Balenciaga's Winter 2022 campaign alongside Kim Kardashian, Kim Yeon-Koungam, Khadim Sock, and Big Matthew. In one of the photos for the campaign, the actress was seen posing on a snowy New York street wearing a black dress and white bodysuit.

In another photo, she was seen posing in the middle of a barren desert, wearing a long, fury black coat and holding a silver Balenciaga bag. The actress often wore outfits designed by Balenciaga at red carpet events and attended multiple shows organized by the brand.

Alexa Demie even attended Balenciaga’s 2023 runway show at the New York Stock Exchange, wearing a denim jumpsuit from the brand. The actress was praised online for her decision to distance herself from the fashion brand, with several fans pointing out how many celebrities failed to act in a similar way:

diogo @diordiogo @PopCrave the way she was basically the face of balenciaga this year and still cut ties with them. some people can’t do this @PopCrave the way she was basically the face of balenciaga this year and still cut ties with them. some people can’t do this 😭

Social media users have long been disappointed with brand ambassador Kim Kardashian’s response to the controversy. The reality star has been criticized for her delayed response and for continuing her relationship with Balenciaga despite the scandal.

Twitter reacts to Alexa Demie allegedly distancing from Balenciaga

Balenciaga sparked major controversy last month after launching an ad campaign for its Gift Shop collection. The ad featured photos of children holding the brand’s plush bear purses while posing in settings surrounded by BDSM and bondage-themed props.

Another of its ads for the Spring 2023 campaign also consisted of a photo featuring a printout of a Supreme Court ruling on child p*rnography. The brand came under intense scrutiny following the controversy, prompting growing calls for a boycott.

Social media users also continued to ask celebrities to cut ties with the brand over its problematic actions. More recently, Alexa Demie reportedly unfollowed Balenciaga on Instagram and deleted all her photoshoots and promos related to the brand.

The actress was also largely praised on social media for seemingly ending her association with the brand:

❦ @saintdoII alexa demie just unfollowed them and deleted balenciaga related posts from her feed including the campaign that she did 🫶🏼 alexa demie just unfollowed them and deleted balenciaga related posts from her feed including the campaign that she did 🫶🏼 https://t.co/55ZhzBuO72

DIDU @muglare alexa demie ending her contract with balenciaga and openly removing the campaigns and photos of her wearing them from her ig was very smart. I like that we may finally get to see her free from the works of demna and back to her personal style alexa demie ending her contract with balenciaga and openly removing the campaigns and photos of her wearing them from her ig was very smart. I like that we may finally get to see her free from the works of demna and back to her personal style

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Demie will address the situation in the days to come. Despite fan speculation, the actress is yet to issue an official statement about cutting toes with Balenciaga.

About Alexa Demie in brief

Alexa Demie was praised online for taking down Balenciaga from her social media (Image via Getty Images)

Alexa Demie is an American actress and singer best known for playing Maddy Perez on the popular HBO series Euphoria. She first appeared onscreen as a video vixen in Azealia Banks' 2013 music video for the song ATM Jam.

She went on to star in the 2015 short film Miles and bagged guest roles in shows like Love, Ray Donovan and The OA. Demie made her feature film debut with the 2017 comedy-drama Brigsby Bear, and garnered recognition after appearing in the coming-of-age 2018 film Mid90s.

The actress also starred in the 2019 drama film Waves and the 2020 comedy-drama Mainstream before gaining more recognition with her work in HBO’s Euphoria. Demie has also appeared in several music videos throughout her career.

