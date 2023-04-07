"Offensive parody": Dylan Mulvaney sponsors list comes under mass boycott call amid Nike and Bud Light backlash

Nike is facing backlash from netizens after the company's recent move to partner with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The news was revealed after Mulvaney shared several posts as a paid partnership with the brand on her Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

In the posts, Dylan Mulvaney was seen sporting and promoting some of Nike's activewear.

According to Instagram's Help Center, the paid partnership label signifies that the person who shared it has a commercial relationship with the business partner and that they were compensated in some way for the post.

The news came just a day after the trans influencer's marketing deal with Bud Light sparked a similar backlash. The company claimed that the move was in part an effort to "authentically connect" with their customers.

In addition to the two brands, Dylan Mulvaney has deals with makeup brands such as Ulta Beauty, MAC, and CeraVe, fashion and lifestyle brands such as Kate Spade, and even grocery delivery services like Instacart.

The news left internet users fuming, especially those who are right-wing conservatives.

Netizens call for boycotting brands that promote Dylan Mulvaney

As Dylan Mulvaney's recent posts went viral, many social media enthusiasts were left unimpressed. They called for a mass boycott of all the brands that have tied up with the trans influencer.

Twitterati were also upset about such brands not hiring women to promote their products.

User @ArtistJohns added to the discourse by explaining that the reason Fortune 500 brands choose to sponsor her was to get a good Corporate Equity Index score from the Human Rights Campaign.

According to Edge Media Network, the score acts as a tool to rate American businesses' treatment of LGBTQ+ employees, consumers, and investors.

Here are some more tweets seen reacting to Dylan Mulvaney's many sponsors:

Trans supporters and Bud Light stand by the actress amidst severe backlash

Despite the public outcry, many of Dylan Mulvaney's supporters and trans activists, including Anheuser-Busch, the parent company for Bud Light, spoke out in support of the actress.

Liberal Brian Krassenstein remarked on Twitter that her talent and great personality, coupled with "conservatives not being able to stop talking about canceling anyone who works with her," was actually responsible for her rise to fame.

Trans woman and journalist Becca Green questioned the decision to cancel someone who is the "most inoffensive."

Meanwhile, Dylan Mulvaney is yet to comment on the backlash.

