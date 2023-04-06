What did Bud Light do to make everybody mad? Dylan Mulvaney controversy explained as boycott call intensifies

American actress Dylan Mulvaney's collaboration with Bud Light has sparked controversy online. On April 2, the 26-year-old star posted a video on her Instagram handle where she shared that Bud Light had sent her a customized can with her face to celebrate her 365 days of being a girl.

In the clip, Mulvaney is seen dressed like Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's as she opens a can to take a sip.

“This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it.”

In another video, as per the New York Post, Dylan Mulvaney is seen drinking a can in her bathtub while promoting the brand.

Conservatives criticized the company's decision to associate with a trans activist as soon as they joined the campaign. They claimed that the beer makers promoted "gender propaganda."

Twitter reactions on Dylan Mulvaney's promotion of Bud Light

After Dylan Mulvaney's video promoting Bud Light on Instagram went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several people expressed their displeasure with the choice of the actress to promote the drink, which led to the #BoycottBudLight trend on the social media platform.

Others called out Bud Light's parent company, AB InBev, for promoting transgenderism and slammed it for "going woke."

Rob @_ROB_29



To me, these brands will never be an option I won't boycott brands like, @budlight @Nike and others who support, promote the sickness that transgenderism is. For me, it's much simpler. I just no longer consider their products worthy based on my personal morals.To me, these brands will never be an option I won't boycott brands like, @budlight, @Nike and others who support, promote the sickness that transgenderism is. For me, it's much simpler. I just no longer consider their products worthy based on my personal morals.To me, these brands will never be an option

🥀 @BIGBEN_209

#BoycottAnheuserBusch If @AnheuserBusch wants to support mentally ill pedos then everyone that drinks should boycott all their products including anything they sponsor. Below is a picture of all of @AnheuserBusch beers outside of Budlight don’t drink them don’t buy them! If @AnheuserBusch wants to support mentally ill pedos then everyone that drinks should boycott all their products including anything they sponsor. Below is a picture of all of @AnheuserBusch beers outside of Budlight don’t drink them don’t buy them!#BoycottAnheuserBusch https://t.co/D8sPhhbGWG

DebDaly55🇺🇸 @DeborahDaly55 Meet the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. Bud has gone woke! Time to boycott Bud Beer! Meet the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. Bud has gone woke! Time to boycott Bud Beer! 😡 https://t.co/l7dWUZegGb

Rocky Mountain Views @RockyMountViews This is why the far-right is calling for a boycott of Bud Light. This is why the far-right is calling for a boycott of Bud Light. https://t.co/cB0KqFWw7z

Bud Light stands by Dylan Mulvaney being chosen to promote the brand

In a statement issued to Fox News, Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch or AB InBev, stood by its decision to choose Dylan Mulvaney to promote the drink.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points."

The American brewing company continued:

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Mulvaney, who has starred in Awkwardness and The Honest Show, rose to prominence after she interviewed President Joe Biden on transgender issues in October 2022.

In March 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris sent a letter to Mulvaney celebrating her one year as a trans woman. She wrote:

"You continue to break barriers and inspire young people across our nation and around the world."

Born on December 29, 1996, Dylan became an internet sensation after she began tracking her transitioning journey on TikTok, and since then, she has gained more than 10 million followers. Her recent collaboration with New York fashion brand Kate Spade also sparked backlash online.

Recently, while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mulvaney addressed the backlash she has received on being an openly trans woman.

"I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy … I'm not somebody that is trying to do anything but be myself and be happy."

After Mulvaney's video went viral, singer Kid Rock, a conservative, shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen shooting four cases of Bud Light beer in a dramatic protest against the beer. Although he did not name Dylan Mulvaney's name, it was seemingly a reaction to Bud Light's new promotional video.

Several brands have been collaborating with trans people, which has divided people on the internet.

