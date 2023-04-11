Miles Teller Bud Light Commercial revisited in light of brand’s Dylan Mulvaney controversy

While Bud Light is currently under fire for collaborating with trans actress and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, netizens looked back at the brand’s February 2023 Super Bowl commercial featuring Miles Teller.

The beer-brewing company was back on the Super Bowl stage in February 2023 with their iconic team-up with the Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The collaboration marked a brand-new campaign for the light beer and the debut of its latest commercial, “Hold,” for the Super Bowl. “Hold” signaled a new era for the brand, as it was meant to reach 21+ fans in new ways.

In the commercial, Miles and Keleigh gave a sneak peek at their life at home, also featuring Bugsy, their French bulldog. The couple started dancing to hold music with cans of Bud Light in their hands as they endured a 56-minute wait to reach a customer service representative. The ad aired on February 12 during Super Bowl LVII.

Miles and Keleigh's funny, goofy dance moves and those beer cans in the commercial perfectly portrayed how easy it is sometimes to enjoy these little moments in life.

Netizens reacted differently to Bud Light's collaboration with Miles Teller

While talking about the Super Bowl ad, Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, said:

“Forty-one years ago, Bud Light was created to be an easy-drinking beer; that is how we were born. We have turned that unique truth into our new platform – Bud Light is ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’, and we look forward to bringing this message to life for consumers at Super Bowl and beyond.”

When the Super Bowl commercial featuring the 35-year-old Hollywood actor and his wife came out, the internet was happy, and many also said that they would start drinking the beer since Miles Teller promoted it.

Everyone cooed over the couple’s cute and funny dance moves and praised the brand for teaming up with them. Needless to say, the ad was well-received and loved by everyone.

Lawrence Luksha @lawrenceluksha Miles Teller x Bud Light = a perfect commercial Miles Teller x Bud Light = a perfect commercial

jake strom @jakestromboli i wanna dance with miles teller and drink bud light too i wanna dance with miles teller and drink bud light too

Sophia Sanchez @sophiarsanchez ok that miles teller commercial convinced me to drink bud light from now on ok that miles teller commercial convinced me to drink bud light from now on

𝐿𝑒𝓍 @beautywlex_ If Miles Teller drinks bud light… then I’ll drink bud light If Miles Teller drinks bud light… then I’ll drink bud light

M 🌸 @bookishventurer miles teller in the bud light commercial might be my favorite yet miles teller in the bud light commercial might be my favorite yet 😂

Craig Beilinson @cbeilinson I can’t help it. I think that Miles Teller Bud Light commercial is really, really cute. I can’t help it. I think that Miles Teller Bud Light commercial is really, really cute.

However, a stark contrast was seen after social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared an Instagram video promoting the light beer brand on April 2. The new Anheuser-Busch marketing campaign has irked extreme right-wingers and conservatives in the US. Things escalated to the point where they called for a boycott of the beer brand.

Regular consumers of the beer expressed their dissatisfaction with the company and condemned its attempt to go “woke.” Many noted how the brewer seemed to forget its key demographic. The majority directly or indirectly hurled their anger and insults at the trans community and criticized all the alcohol brands that decided to show support to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Netizens shared their reactions on Twitter, where several recorded themselves pouring the drink into the sink or ruining the beer cans as a sign of protest.

Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 @EvanAKilgore



Who agrees? I'm not a huge fan of Cancel Culture, but if Dylan Mulvaney is the face of @budlight , then we definitely need to cancel Bud Light.Who agrees? I'm not a huge fan of Cancel Culture, but if Dylan Mulvaney is the face of @budlight, then we definitely need to cancel Bud Light.Who agrees?

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott

Charles R Downs @TheCharlesDowns Clown World Alert: Dylan Mulvaney becomes Bud Light’s new ambassador.



I won’t be drinking Budweiser anymore. It’s Miller time.



Clown World Alert: Dylan Mulvaney becomes Bud Light’s new ambassador. I won’t be drinking Budweiser anymore. It’s Miller time. https://t.co/vAQjcLmaGV

Ella Maulding @ellamaulding Calling all barstool conservatives to boycott Bud Light Calling all barstool conservatives to boycott Bud Light https://t.co/vBod5PN84v

Bud Light's VP of marketing responds to the online backlash

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid addressed the backlash against the beer brand in a recent episode of Make Yourself At Home on YouTube. She announced that the company does not wish to represent itself as catering to “frat guys” or a brand that upholds out-of-touch humor. Instead, they want to focus on inclusivity. Alissa said:

“I had this super clear mandate. It’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity… it means having a campaign hat’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different.”

She continued that she wants the brand to appeal to women and men, and representation is at the heart of evolution. Alissa explained that everyone had this notion that Bud Light or beer, in general, had been something that is associated with “fratty humor.” Thus, it was really important for the company to take another approach.

