Top 10 Miles Teller movies to watch

Miles Teller may not be the first name to pop up in people's minds while thinking about Hollywood actors, but when it comes to screen presence, he is certainly one of the best in the world.

With his recent stint in Tom Cruise's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Teller managed to attract a truckload of fans.

But even before this successful venture, Miles Teller had managed to amass a brilliant catalog of films, with various genres like comedy, war, action, and even superhero, in the mix.

Two Night Stand, Project X, and 8 other top Miles Teller movies

10) Fantastic Four (2015)

Largely forgettable and terribly rated, this was perhaps before the time Marvel had cracked the sure-fire code to success. However, the reboot of the cursed Fantastic Four franchise saw some bright performances from the likes of Teller and Michael B. Jordan.

While the film will never go down in the history books as a success, Teller could be one of the few memorable things about it.

9) Two Night Stand (2014)

The largely forgettable rom-com from 2014 saw one of the breeziest performances from Teller, where he played Alec, a man whose life turns upside down when two of his casual dates land up in the same apartment because of a snowstorm.

With subtle bursts of comedy, Teller was one of the few bright factors in an otherwise ordinary film.

8) 21 and Over (2013)

While not the flashiest comedy film in the world, 21 and Over was rather irrationally blasted by critics and fans.

However, the film featured one of Teller's funniest performances and was an underrated comedy film in many respects.

7) War Dogs (2016)

An ambitious project with two great leads, Miles Teller's chemistry with Jonah Hill was the highlight of this Todd Phillips film.

Still a very watchable film with a subtle message to convey, War Dogs is one of the films that viewers still associate with Teller's career. The film also starred Bradley Cooper.

6) Project X (2012)

Despite being in the shadow of other actors, Miles Teller proved to be a convincing asset of the 2012 film, Project X.

The movie had a good resurfacing phase over the next few years, becoming a guilty-pleasure comedy film.

5) Rabbit Hole (2010)

Miles Teller's most important project, his debut film, Rabbit Hole, is perhaps also one of his best performances of all time.

Over a decade old now, the John Cameron Mitchell film had every element to make a perfect Indie Drama. This project gave Teller the recognition he deserved.

4) Bleed For This (2016)

Arguably one of the most underrated sports films of the 2010s, the Ben Younger film followed a boxer in his attempts to regain his strength after a near-fatal accident to fight one last battle.

This demanding role saw Teller flourish with equal amounts of emotion and rage conveyed through his body language. This remains a hidden gem among a myriad of sports dramas around the globe.

3) Only the Brave (2017)

While not the star of the show, in this case, Miles Teller was still an important cog in the star-studded lineup consisting of Josh Brolin, James Badge Dale, and Jeff Bridges. The biographical film was widely celebrated and was dedicated to the memory of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

2) The Spectacular Now (2013)

Up there with the greatest romantic dramas of all time, The Spectacular Now was a complete film that saw excellent performances from everyone involved, including Miles Teller.

This James Ponsoldt film was also one of the major reasons behind Teller's rising fandom that took him to the peak of Hollywood stardom.

1) Whiplash (2014)

The top entry on this list should come as no surprise. Whiplash is the kind of film that comes around once in a generation.

The era-defining film that shaped both Miles Taylor and director Damien Chazelle was arguably one of the best films of the 2010s.

Miles Teller will be next seen on The Ark and the Aardvark, which is still in production.

Poll : 0 votes