Why is Josh Brolin trending on Twitter? Fans apologize to star after he's compared to the father of Colorado Springs shooter 

Avengers: Infinity War Josh Brolin actor is trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. The celebrated film star is being compared to Aaron Brick, the father of the suspected gunman in the Club Q, Colorado Springs shooting. Netizens endlessly compared the two for their facial features.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich’s father, Brick appeared in an interview outside of his San Diego residence with CBS 8. In the exclusive interview, the MMA-fighter turned adult entertainer shockingly expressed relief that his son was not gay. Brick said in the interview:

“They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people, and then I find it was a gay bar and I was like ‘oh my god, is he gay? S**t, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phhhewww…’”

Aaron Brick also stated that his family were Mormon and that he was a “conservative Republican and we don’t do gay.”

Al Zullino @phre Former UFC fighter Aaron Brink, father of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooter speaks out.



"We're Mormons, we don't do gay." Former UFC fighter Aaron Brink, father of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooter speaks out."We're Mormons, we don't do gay." https://t.co/4jJNspwV12

Speaking about Aldrich’s upbringing, that father admitted to praising the former, who goes by they/them pronouns, for showcasing violent behavior. Brick admitted:

“I told him it works. It is instant and you’ll get immediate results.”

Speaking about his views on firearms, Brick revealed that he believes that “guns are good.” He added:

“To me the guns are the hands. I do believe in the right to bear arms.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich’s court appearance is scheduled to take place on December 6. He is currently being held without bail and is facing murder and hate crime charges.

Netizens compare Aaron Brick to Josh Brolin

Internet users could not help but notice that the gunman’s father and Josh Brolin looked incredibly similar. Many noted that the two had the same facial features and frame. Several netizens endlessly compared the two.

Others also felt sympathetic towards the actor as he was being compared to Brick, who appeared homophobic during the interview. The fact that his son, Aldrich, opened fire at dozens of people and killed five members of the LGBTQ community did not help Josh Brolin’s case.

A few tweets read:

Alisha Grauso @AlishaGrauso Josh Brolin out there happily living his life on Thanksgiving Eve, minding his own business, and then he checks Twitter and realizes he's trending. Josh Brolin out there happily living his life on Thanksgiving Eve, minding his own business, and then he checks Twitter and realizes he's trending.

chris evans @notcapnamerica He really does look like the crystal meth version of Josh Brolin He really does look like the crystal meth version of Josh Brolin https://t.co/Fkzj87ggyC

Fred Sanford AKA “Winston Smith” @dabbasi9 Josh Brolin is going to win an Oscar for this performance.



Josh Brolin is going to win an Oscar for this performance. https://t.co/PNQX0N8hN6

Onion Knight @CaseycVT



But, nope. Just your real, American, village idiot, who raised a mass murderer. No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC The Colorado shooter’s dad on finding out his son murdered people: “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting... And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.” ( @CBS8 The Colorado shooter’s dad on finding out his son murdered people: “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting... And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.” (@CBS8) https://t.co/7Zw4vpLtjE Thought this was Josh Brolin playing a role for a second.But, nope. Just your real, American, village idiot, who raised a mass murderer. twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s… Thought this was Josh Brolin playing a role for a second.But, nope. Just your real, American, village idiot, who raised a mass murderer. twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s…

Chuck Todd's shamble bangs @Drea_got_rage Not yall saying meth dad look like Josh Brolin Not yall saying meth dad look like Josh Brolin https://t.co/OS4jPEECsv

Skateboard Phuck @Sk8boardPhuck No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC The Colorado shooter’s dad on finding out his son murdered people: “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting... And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.” ( @CBS8 The Colorado shooter’s dad on finding out his son murdered people: “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting... And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.” (@CBS8) https://t.co/7Zw4vpLtjE We finally know the answer to the question what would Josh Brolin look like if he was a heavy meth user and an awful human being. twitter.com/noliewithbtc/s… We finally know the answer to the question what would Josh Brolin look like if he was a heavy meth user and an awful human being. twitter.com/noliewithbtc/s…

Jason @BeardAndBoujeee Josh Brolin finding out why he’s trending: Josh Brolin finding out why he’s trending: https://t.co/AMS0Zetvnh

Hologram H @HmJileswrites Just went to see why Josh Brolin was trending and ….. Just went to see why Josh Brolin was trending and ….. https://t.co/HzGkCnXoC9

At the time of writing this article, Josh Brolin had not responded to his comparison to Aaron Brick.

What is Josh Brolin’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 54-year-old actor boasts a fortune of $45 million. The noteworthy actor has made his money mostly through his career in the entertainment industry.

Brolin’s first notable role was in the 1985 cult classic The Goonies, where he played the role of Brandon Walsh. His role as Wild Bill Hickok in the ABC television series The Young Riders was also critically acclaimed.

The actor also starred in the Oscar-winning film No Country for Old Men. In 2008, Josh Brolin was nominated for an Oscar himself for playing Dan White in Milk.

Adding to his accolades, he has also received the NYFCC and NBR Awards awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Apart from starring in front of the camera, he was also the executive producer of The People Speak. He wrote and directed X as well.

Josh Brolin has also sold his Los Angeles Brentwood home for $6.55 million, paid $1.1 million for a Simi Valley, California home and owns a $3.55 million home in the suburbs of Atlanta which adds to his fortune.

Poll : 0 votes