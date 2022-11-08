WATCH: Ted Cruz hit with beer can at Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade

On Monday, November 8, 2022, the United States senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, was hit with a beer can at the Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade.

Cruz hopped into the back of a truck during the parade and waved to a crowd of around a million people. However, the crowd was not happy to see Cruz and they booed him.

Video footage shows someone hurling a beer can at Ted and hitting him with it, as someone from his staff intervened and attempted to prevent it.

Suspect arrested for hitting Ted Cruz with beer can

Houston Police arrested a man on Monday for throwing a beer can at Ted Cruz. A tweet by the Houston police stated that the suspect, a 33-year-old man, was taken into custody and sent to prison on charges of assault. The man's name wasn't revealed by the police.

The police also stated that although the beer can struck Cruz in the chest/neck area, he didn't need any medical assistance at the time of the attack.

The Senator also retweeted the original video and said that he was grateful to the Houston Police and the Capitol police for "their quick action."

I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. Alien Truther Wildwest @wcgroovy Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade https://t.co/lRALgyXCe2 As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. twitter.com/wcgroovy/statu… As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. twitter.com/wcgroovy/statu…

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell also condemned the incident. He asked people not to throw beer or indulge in violence if they politically disagree with someone.

Ted Cruz was the victim of a similar incident last month where he was booed at the New York Yankees game. The climate protestors also interrupted an interview on The View by continuously shouting, “Vote for the climate now!”

Violence against elected officials has seen a rise in the last few weeks. This also includes Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, who was attacked by an individual at his residence with a hammer last month.

In brief, about Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz has been the junior United States senator for Texas since 2013. He is a member of the Republican Party and was the Solicitor of Texas from 2003 to 2008.

Following his graduation, he worked as a policy advisor in the George W. Bush administration and in 2012, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He has taken conservative positions on economic and social policy in the Senate and played an important role in the 2013 United States federal government shutdown.

Cruz was re-elected in a Senate race in 2018 against Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke. He previously ran for president of the United States in 2016.

Following the January 2021 Capitol attack, Cruz was criticized for objecting to the certification of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election and accepting claims of the election being stolen from Trump.

