What did Trevor Bauer do? Alleged assault charges explained as text messages and pictures emerge online

Baseball player Trevor Bauer is currently under investigation for allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a woman on two different occasions.

On June 29th, 2021, the victim reportedly filed a restraining order against Bauer with claims of domestic violence. Following the official request, text messages between the two parties alongside pictures of the woman covered in bruises surfaced online.

Trevor Bauer's representatives sent Larry Brown Sports what they say are text messages between Bauer and the woman who has accused him of assault.



The messages allegedly came between the 1st and 2nd encounters. Police in Pasadena are investigating https://t.co/6LNthTVagr pic.twitter.com/NDjJNgUKam — Larry Brown (@LBSports) July 1, 2021

According to reports, the victim first interacted with Bauer via Instagram and met on April 18th, agreeing to consensual sexual activity. However, she claimed that the MLB star turned violent and allegedly choked her unconscious with her own hair.

She also accused Bauer of alleged penetration without her consent. She further claimed that during a second encounter between the two, Bauer caused physical harm and punched her unconscious.

According to The Athletic, physical examination reports show graphic images of women’s injuries that include facial bruises and scratches, black eyes, and swollen lips. According to medical reports, the victim has also reportedly claimed to have severe “head and facial trauma” from the assault.

As part of her declaration, the woman reportedly stated:

“I agreed to have consensual sex. However, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

Although no official charges have been filed against the Dodgers player, he is reportedly cooperating with officials in the investigation. As of now, Bauer has not provided any official statement, but his legal team has refuted the allegations of non-consensual actions.

A glance at the alleged assault investigation against Trevor Bauer

After an initial conversation via Instagram, the woman reportedly agreed to drive to LA to meet Bauer. She also confessed that during the mutual sexual activity, the pair discussed the act of ‘choking.’

However, Bauer’s alleged violent response took the woman by surprise. She reportedly detailed the non-consensual activity in her declaration:

“Without asking me or telling me in advance, he wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me. I lost consciousness. I woke up face down on the bed, disoriented. I began realizing that he was having sex with me in my a***, which I never communicated that I wanted, nor did I consent.”

Bauer’s team provided screenshots of messages between the two parties to The Athletic in which the victim agreed to stay in touch with the player after the first encounter.

Following a second invitation, the woman agreed to be sexually involved with Bauer using a “safe word.” However, according to the woman, he allegedly choked and abused her five minutes into their tryst:

“This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious. Trevor then punched me hard with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head, and both cheekbones.”

She also reportedly claimed to have lost consciousness a second time after Bauer’s alleged consistent assault:

“After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair. I lost consciousness again.”

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

In response to the series of claims, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, issued an official statement to The Athletic:

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [her] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

The statement detailed the two encounters between Bauer and the alleged victim:

“In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter.”

It was also mentioned that the woman did not show anger or disappointment even after the second encounter:

“In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

The statement ultimately termed the claims to be “baseless” and “defamatory”:

“Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In response, the victim’s lawyer Bryan Freedman stated that the pictures provided for the investigation are not false:

“Without going into detail for the benefit of both my client and Mr. Trevor Bauer, the pictures evidencing the unconsented abuse do not lie. Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse.”

Freedman mentioned that the woman wants Bauer to seek professional help for his behavior:

“Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again. If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long way toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else.”

MLB is yet to provide an official statement regarding the alleged accusations against Trevor Bauer. The official hearing of the case is set to take place on July 23rd, 2021. Meanwhile, Bauer is preparing to pitch against the Washington Nationals on Sunday amid the ongoing investigation.

