Fact Check: Did Anheuser-Busch's CEO resign amid Bud Light controversy? Viral article debunked

Bud Light has been in the headlines lately. The latest news surrounding the company is that the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Augustus Anheuser III, has resigned.

On April 6, 2023, the website Dunning-Kruger Times published an article stating that "the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the manufacturer of Budweiser beer, resigned in early April 2023 after Bud Light sales plummeted to a record low because of a controversial ad campaign." However, it turns out that this claim is not true.

The claim comes amidst the Bud Light controversy that arose after they announced that transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is now one of their brand ambassadors. Owing to this, several social media users expressed displeasure, and the beer brewing company received major backlash for it.

For the unversed, Bud Light recently collaborated with Mulvaney in celebration of her completing 365 days of womanhood.

The Dunning-Kruger Times article also mentioned that the CEO left "the corporate headquarters in shame."

"CEO Augustus Anheuser III left the corporate headquarters in shame after tendering his resignation."

The website further stated that the CEO said that it was entirely his fault.

"The whole thing is ultimately my fault. I should have never approved that campaign."

CEO of Anheuser-Busch did not resign amid Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy

As much as the aforementioned details in the article published in the Dunning-Kruger Times looked believable, they were all false. The website is part of a network of websites and social media accounts known as America's Last Line of Defense, which claims that its content is satirical and fictional.

Their description says,

"Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical."

Moreover, the photograph published in the article is not of the CEO, Augustus Anheuser III, or anyone who was previously associated with Anheuser-Busch. The picture is of Jerry Sandusky, a convicted child molester.

Notably, August Anheuser Busch III is the great-grandson of the company's founder, Adolphus Busch. He is currently not the CEO of Anheuser-Busch. He served as the CEO from 1975 until June 2002 and was the President of the company from 1974 until June 2022.

The current CEO is Brendan Whitworth, and as per the company's official website, he holds years of experience in the Marine Corps and the Central Intelligence Agency. He started working with Anheuser-Busch in 2013.

