Toei President and CEO Osamu Tezuka passes away after serving company for nearly 40 years

Toei Company Ltd. announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, that the President and CEO of the company Osamu Tezuka passed away at the age of 62. He died after nearly 40 years of service to the company and played a major role in bringing anime fans One Piece and Dragon Ball.

Osamu Tezuka, who is in no way related to the Father of Anime, joined Toei back in April 1983. At a later date, Toei Company will hold a memorial ceremony for the President and is currently organizing the same.

Toei Company CEO Osamu Tezuka's cause of death hasn't been announced

The President and CEO of Toei Company Osamu Tezuka passed away at 62. While his cause of death hasn't been unveiled to the public, a funeral service will be held for Tezuka's family and close relatives.

Following his death, Toei Company announced its new 10-year plan which will be followed till 2033. The new plan calls for investment and international expansion as the company has recognized that they have global recognition, which they are planning to capitalize on.

As part of the plan, after the sad passing away of President Osamu Tezuka, the company's Managing Director and Chairman Noriyuki Tada has been announced to take over the role of President.

Tezuka Osamu and Toei Company's journey

Toei Company was founded in 1951 and is responsible for some of the most popular anime including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Slam Dunk, and more. Tezuka Osamu, who was born in March 1960, joined the company at the age of 23 and began his journey with the organization in April 1983.

Nearly three decades later, Tezuka was made a board member in June 2012, following which he became the company's managing director in June 2016, and the President and CEO in June 2020.

The President passed away in 2023, following which the company announced its 10-year plan. They also announced that the Managing Director and Chairman Noriyuki Tada would assume the role of the President of the company.

The company has amassed massive profits through its recent films, including The First Slam Dunk, The Legend of Butterfly, and One Piece Film: Red.

