Gold Brick (2023) ending explained: Did the perfume heist reshape Raphael's destiny?

Gold Brick, a captivating crime drama, that debuted on July 6, 2023, invites viewers into a realm of deceitful factory workers and opulent fragrances brimming with ambition and cunning. Penned and helmed by Jérémie Rozan, the characters flourish as modern-day capitalists in their pursuit of wealth within a society consumed by material desires.

The official synopsis of Gold Brick as per Netflix reads:

"Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose."

The drama film comprises a seasoned cast that includes Raphael Quenard as the titular character, Daniel Sauveur, and Igor Gotesman, who reprised his role as Scania, Daniel's best friend. Alongside Quenard are Agathe Rousselle, Antoine Gouy, Nina Meurissel, Grégoire Colin, and many other talented actors who add depth to the narrative.

Gold Brick ending explained: A formidable tale of capitalism surfing through the ambition

What was witnessed in Netflix's comedy film Gold Brick?

Gold Brick centers on Daniel Sauveur, a gentleman who was raised in Chartres, a town situated in Central France. This particular town is under the control of the affluent Breuil family. In an attempt to forge their own path Daniel and his closest companion, Scania, ventured into establishing their own enterprise. Nevertheless owing to the vast economic power held by the Breuils, they were ultimately compelled to join forces with them.

Due to a billboard erected by the Breuils, Daniel's resentment toward them grows. This billboard obstructs his view of the church, causing him distress. Seeking employment, Daniel seized an opportunity in their prosperous business's perfume department, where he handled the packaging and transportation of luxurious items.

Observing the potential profit from reselling the complimentary perfume bottles provided by the company, Daniel devised a plan to steal and distribute an expanded number of these coveted products.

As the operation expands, Daniel forms a team that includes Virginie, a manager at Breuil who felt neglected by the company. Together they discovered a security loophole that enabled them to discreetly pilfer a small portion of the perfume bottles.

When Patrick Breuil became aware of the inventory discrepancy he confided in his wife, Beatrice, who is involved in an extramarital relationship with Brice Nougarolis, a potential buyer for their business.

The film culminates with a brimming scandal where the thieves managed to put water into bottles, instead of perfume. The movie showcased a shrewd twist where Nougarolis loses his empire and Daniel buys Breuil Industries from Nougarolis using the earnings he made from the perfume sales. In the end, he decides to steer the company toward his own cosmetic line.

The gang bulldozed the billboard blocking the cathedral, and Daniel revealed Virginie's involvement to Patrick.

Does a perfume heist spark a hint for a sequel?

Gold Brick ended but left several possible theories and questions spiraling around the movie's sequel. Will any gang member take a different turn in the pursuit of destroying Daniel's success and his empire? Are there any other rivals like Patrick preparing their next move to disrupt Daniel's happiness?

In a similar vein, how will the city of Chartres prosper after the downfall of the long-standing Breuils family and the upcoming future of the gang? The possible speculations hold a strong reason for a possible sequel. As of now, there is no official statement for the next installment, thus the comedy movie stands completed.

Gold Brick is currently streaming on Netflix.

