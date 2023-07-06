Gold Brick (2023) review: Is Netflix's French movie worth a watch?

Gold Brick, is a French comedy that invites viewers to lose themselves in the alluring world it creates. The film, which debuted on Netflix on July 6, 2023, deftly combines lofty goals, comedic timing, and astute societal commentary.

It transports viewers to the charming streets of Chartres where viewers witness how luxury perfumes can become a powerful expression of defiance for a daring factory worker.

The official synopsis of Gold Brick as per Netflix reads:

"Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose."

Gold Brick is a captivating tale of desperation with comedic brilliance

Gold Brick explores themes of wealth, power, and revenge, shedding light on the impact of an unequal class system in France. Daniel Sauveur, a factory worker living in poverty, teams up with his childhood friend Scania to develop a clever plan to steal luxury fragrances from their employer's factory. Their act of rebellion serves as a representation of liberation and a rejection of subservience to the overshadowing influence of the prosperous Breuil family.

The psychological repercussions of Daniel's experiences are evident in the manner that his dissatisfaction with his ordinary occupation motivates him to conceive an ambitious plan. Nevertheless, there exists potential for enhancement within the film in terms of delving deeper into the examination of the emotional anguish and ethical quandaries encountered by the protagonist.

The potential ramifications resulting from the implementation of this scheme are somewhat overlooked. If the film had taken a more comprehensive approach, it could have added an additional layer to the character's development.

Through its adept execution of comedic elements utilizing witty exchanges and an overall playful tone, Gold Brick manages to deliver amusement. However, there are instances throughout where this comedy outshines the exploration of weightier topics such as wealth inequality and betrayal.

While the film's ability to maintain a nonchalant approach works in its favor, effectively striking a better balance between humor and substance would have imbued the narrative with greater significance.

Gold Brick impresses viewers with various memorable moments where the protagonist engages in interactions with colleagues and superiors. The integration of comedic elements within the narrative progression and character development in these scenes is executed with remarkable finesse.

However, the inclusion of a few additional scenes of similar significance could have potentially enhanced the overall pacing of the film.

Raphaël Quenard leaves an indelible mark with his performance in an aromaless plot

Raphaël Quenard delivers a skillful performance as Daniel Sauveur, a conscientious warehouse worker, in the film Gold Brick. Quenard's portrayal of Sauveur is characterized by remarkable authenticity, as he artfully devises an audacious scheme to pilfer opulent fragrances from his employer.

Quenard effortlessly brings forth the characters' profound scorn toward the Beruil family as well as his fervent yearning for personal identity. Functioning as the cornerstone of the film, Quenard's remarkable ability to effectively convey a diverse spectrum of emotions - from disdain to despair - warrants admiration.

Igor Gotesman and Agathe Rousselle, as the supporting cast contribute a sense of depth to the story. However. It is worth noting that their characters could have been further developed especially with Gotesmans' natural talent for comedy.

Gold Brick is currently streaming on Netflix.

