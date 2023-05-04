"I'm just exhausted by labels": When Beyoncé had pointed answers for questions on feminism

There is hardly any person in the world, especially those in touch with music, who has not heard Beyoncé's name. Considered one of the most successful singers, songwriters, record producers, and dancers of her generation, Beyoncé is widely considered among the greatest performers in the history of music. With an unlimited number of hits in her repertoire, the Queen B has touched almost all avenues of music.

With this year's win, Beyoncé created history by receiving 32 Grammy Awards in total, more than anyone has ever received, and Queen B is hardly done after this. Billboard also named her the highest-earning black musician of all time. Apart from her exploits on the stage and in the studio, she also boasts a humungous fanbase and an admirable personality. As such, her interesting thoughts are also a part of her appeal.

While most of the singer's interviews are based around her hits and upcoming albums, in a rare interview for Elle's May 2016 issue, Queen B opened up about her views on some contentious topics, including her take on feminism and anti-police sentiments.

Speaking about whether or not she was a "feminist," she said:

"I'm just exhausted by labels and tired of being boxed in. If you believe in equal rights, the same way society allows a man to express his darkness, to express his pain, to express his sexuality, to express his opinion—I feel that women have the same rights."

She also elaborated on her point in the same interview.

Beyoncé shares her stance on feminism, saying she's "not really sure people know or understand what a feminist is"

While Beyoncé has often been regarded as a feminist icon for her success in a male-dominated industry, the Queen herself is unsure if people understand the meaning of the term at all. When faced with the question of whether or not she considered herself a feminist, the veteran singer explained in detail her thoughts about the subject and the problems of "labeling." She said:

"I'm not really sure people know or understand what a feminist is, but it's very simple. It's someone who believes in equal rights for men and women. I don't understand the negative connotation of the word, or why it should exclude the opposite sex. If you are a man who believes your daughter should have the same opportunities and rights as your son, then you're a feminist."

Beyoncé further elaborated:

"Working to make those inequalities go away is being a feminist, but more importantly, it makes me a humanist. I don't like or embrace any label. I don't want calling myself a feminist to make it feel like that's my one priority, over racism or sexism or anything else."

The pop singer also shared her insights into other important things in this interview, with a chief focus going on the label of being "anti-police," as many have believed her to be.

She clarified that she respected the police and the law but was vocal about police brutality, with the two being completely different things. She said:

"But let's be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me."

As it is now, Beyoncé continues to inspire people with her thoughts and her music as she reigns as the biggest musical superstar on the planet.

Poll : 0 votes