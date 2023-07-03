Gold Brick on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix is about to host Gold Brick on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3 am (tentative) and has been touted as an “offbeat heist comedy.” It stars Raphaël Quenard, Igor Gotesman, Agathe Rousselle, Antoine Gouy, Nina Meurisse, Grégoire Colin, and Youssef Hajdi, among others. Initially titled Cash, the French drama will have a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes.

It has been bankrolled by 2425 Films, which has earlier backed the noted mystery thriller Black Box (2021), the 2023 comedy Sexygénaires, and the drama A Perfect Man (2015).

As per IMDb, the synopsis of Gold Brick reads:

“In Chartres, the Breuil family, at the helm of a major perfume group, reigns over the city from generation to generation. Still in Chartres, but light-years away from this world of luxury, Daniel Sauveur can no longer bear the Breuil's ostentatious wealth and resorts to petty schemes to get by.”

It adds:

“When the project he planned with his childhood friend is sabotaged by the group, he has only one thing on his mind: revenge. He manages to get hired at the family factory and convinces his colleagues to steal a portion of the stock. With the same objective in mind: to bring down the most powerful dynasty in town.”

The upcoming French movie has been helmed and penned by Jérémie Rozan. The filmmaker’s previous work includes Justice vs Simian: We Are Your Friends (2006), and La Révolution (2020).

Gold Brick is all about a young man's mission to destroy a filthy rich family

Scene from Gold Brick trailer. (Photo via YouTube/MVSRS/Sportskeeda)

The trailer of Gold Brick was released on June 29, 2023. Lasting one minute and 20 seconds, the promotional clip more or less toed the line of the summary stated above. At the start, the video showcases the workings of the perfume factory while Quenard’s Daniel Sauveur narrates in the backdrop.

The young man says that he hates how the Breuil family makes millions just by mixing “water with some dumb flower juice” and selling it for $30,000. Meanwhile, employees like him “do all the work” and get paid in peanuts. Declaring that it won't work for him anymore, he joins hands with his childhood buddy, Gotesman’s Scania to “wreck the perfume floor.”

Raphaël Quenard (left) and Antoine Gouy. (Photo via IMDb)

Eventually, Sauveur gathers ten people and makes “the perfect team" to implement his scheme. The plan entails them lifting two palettes a week, which are valued at $300,000 (in cash) every month.

Their happy run ends when the perfume company head Patrick Breuil (Gouy) discovers the robbery. Additionally, Rousselle’s Virginie, who looks like a top executive attached to the firm, is out to bring Sauveur down. However, the latter is relentless and wants to exact revenge and stick to his mission to destroy the Breuil family anyway.

With a premise like this, Gold Brick is expected to be an engaging watch. Apart from this, Netflix has a lot of promising French comedy movies in its database.

Some of them include Louis Leterrier-directed Loin du Périph (The Takedown), Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Bigbug, Dany Boon-helmed 8 Rue de l’Humanité (Stuck Together), Rémy Four, and Julien War’s La Grande Classe (Back to School).

Meanwhile, The Witcher season 3 part two, Sonic Prime, Hidden Strike, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, and Cobra Kai Season 6, are some of the streaming platform’s upcoming releases.

Gold Brick will hit Netflix on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3 am (tentative).

