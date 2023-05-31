7 best French movies to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix is known for its large and seemingly never-ending collection of films and TV shows that cater to the needs of audiences of all ages. As a global streaming platform, Netflix also features movies and series in languages other than English. A large chunk of Netflix titles belongs to the world of French cinema.

From heartwarming dramas to hilarious comedies and gripping thrillers, the selection of French films on Netflix offers a diverse and captivating collection. These films give Netflix subscribers a glimpse into French culture and the beautiful French countryside. They also give viewers a look at the unique and captivating artistry that marks the distinctive nature of French cinema.

While there are multiple French films on the platform, there are others that are sure to entertain and delight audiences with their impressive storylines, stunning performances, and beautiful scenery.

Bigbug, The Takedown, Lost Bullet, and 4 other French films on Netflix that shouldn't be missed

1) Bigbug (2022)

Bigbug is a French sci-fi comedy that takes place in a future where humans and robots co-exist. Set in the year 2045, the film shows how artificial intelligence has taken over human life in such a way that people rely on robots for even the simplest of things.

However, when an android revolt takes place, the so-far docile domestic robots decide to lock up their owners in their houses for their own safety. What follows is a hilarious, yet chaotic series of events where the locked-up humans are forced to interact with each other. While this causes all kinds of mayhem, the robots try to understand the behavior of their masters.

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the Netflix film stars Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir, and François Levantal in main roles. The film offers a dark and hysterical take on humanity and the potential dangers of the increasing dependence on technology.

2) The Takedown (2022)

A sequel to the film On the Other Side of the Tracks (2012), The Takedown or Loin du périph follows Ousmane and François. The two are forced to reunite in order to investigate a new high-profile case. Many years after the events of the first film, the two policemen, who are polar opposites join forces again, this time in a remote French village.

The Netflix film follows the two as they investigate the seemingly simple case which keeps getting more dangerous as the story progresses, while learning to trust each other and overcome their personal differences. The film features prominent themes like racism, corruption, and fascism, and brings these to the limelight in a humorous, and often satirical fashion.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, this action comedy has Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte reprising their roles as Ousmane Diakite and François Monge, respectively. They are joined by Izïa Higelin as Alice Gauthier and Dimitri Storoge as Brunner.

3) I am Not an Easy Man (2018)

I Am Not an Easy Man or Je ne suis pas un homme facile, is a French rom-com film that revolves around Damien. He is a male chauvinist who accidentally wakes up in an alternate reality where the stereotypical gender roles are reversed.

Damien, who took pride in the male privilege that he earned from living in a patriarchal society, now has to learn to survive in a world where women hold all the power. As he tries to come to terms with his new reality, he finds his beliefs and behaviors questioned, which helps him gain a new perspective on the struggles that women face on a daily basis.

Directed by Éléonore Pourriat, this Netflix film stars Vincent Elbaz and Marie-Sophie Ferdane in lead roles, along with Pierre Bénézit, Blanche Gardin, Céline Menville, and others. The film offers a satirical commentary on gender dynamics, equality, societal norms, and stereotypical gender roles that are followed even today.

4) Balle Perdue (2020)

Balle Perdue (Lost Bullet) is a French action thriller that tells the story of Lino, a skilled mechanic with a criminal past, who is wrongly accused of committing murder. In order to clear his name, Lino has to find the real murderer and track down a missing car that holds a key piece of evidence that could prove him innocent: a bullet.

This Netflix film has been praised for its thrilling action sequences, intense car chases, and its fast-paced storyline. Directed by Guillaume Pierret, the film stars Alban Lenoir as Lino, who also co-wrote the film's script. The film also stars Nicolas Duvauchelle, Ramzy Bedia, and Stéfi Celma.

5) Pourris gâtés (2021)

A remake of the Mexican film Nosotros los Nobles (2013), Pourris gâtés (Spoiled Brats) centers around three siblings, Stella, Philippe, and Alexandre. The three are used to being pampered and often behave like entitled brats. In order to teach them a lesson and transform them into better humans, their millionaire father pretends to lose all his wealth and fortune.

The story follows the siblings as they try to come to terms with their future after the sudden loss of their luxurious and extravagant lifestyle. The spoilt siblings are forced to find jobs to sustain themselves, which teaches them to lead simple lives and understand the reality of the world they live in.

The comedy film is a laugh riot and provides viewers with an entertaining take on the lives of rich people. It also deals with themes of family, relationships, privilege, and class differences in society. Directed by Nicolas Cuche, the film stars Gérard Jugnot, Camille Lou, Artus, and Louka Meliava in lead roles as Francis Bartek and his children.

6) Athena (2022)

Athena is a French action drama set in the suburbs of Athena. The film follows the youth of Athena, especially the three siblings who lose their younger brother to a tragic death at the hands of the police. Following the devastating event, the youth decide to rebel and riot, causing chaos and mayhem across the city.

The film offers a dark and terrifying glimpse of a political uprising led by young people while exploring serious themes like inequality, police violence, injustice, and racism. Directed by Romain Gavras, the film stars Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon, Ouassini Embarek, and Alexis Manenti in the main roles.

The Netflix film has been praised by critics and audiences alike, especially for its take on youth riots as well as its cinematography, plotline, and the performances of the actors.

7) Madame Claude (2021)

Madame Claude is a biographical film that tells the story of Fernande Grudet or Madame Claude, a well-known French br*thel keeper. The film tells the story of her life as a powerful and influential figure in the pr*stitution business in Paris during the late 1960s.

Directed by Sylvie Verheyde, this Netflix Original film stars Karole Rocher as Madame Claude, along with Roschdy Zem, Garance Marillier, Pierre Deladonchamps, and others. The film acts as a social narrative of the world of pr*stitution and how it remains interconnected with the politics of the time.

While exploring themes of s*xuality, power, and corruption, the film also offers a glimpse into the lives of pr*stitutes and the struggles they face in society.

All the above-mentioned titles are available for streaming on Netflix.

