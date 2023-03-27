7 upcoming thriller movies of 2023

Just three months into 2023 and cinema-goers have already been in a frenzy over the exciting list of movies that have arrived on the silver screen. Ranging from horrors like Scream VI to drama titles like The Fabelmans, 2023 has had a lot to offer the audience.

With three quarters of the year still left, we can easily expect numerous more major titles that will excite cinephiles.

And from the variety of genres to choose from, thrillers are undoubtedly among the most in demand.

John Wick: Chapter 4, Master Gardner, and 5 more thrillers that you cannot miss in 2023

1) John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter Four (Image via Lionsgate)

John Wick: Chapter 4 was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. The fourth installation in the John Wick franchise will also mark the end of the story for the legendary Baba Yaga of the underworld.

The neo-noir action thriller dropped in theaters across the U.S. on March 24, 2023, with certain international theatrical premiers starting two days earlier. The film received an amazing initial response, with the projected worldwide earnings nearing $115 million by the weekend.

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves in the titular character alongside Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and others in pivotal roles.

The film follows John as he sets off to finally take down the High Table once and for all, freeing him from their debt.

2) Extraction 2

Extraction 2 (Image via Collider)

Extraction 2 is an upcoming action thriller movie from the house of Netflix. Set for a release date of June 16, 2023, the film comes three years after the original film dropped on Netflix in 2020. Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa reprise their roles while Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili join the cast.

Sam Hargrave resumes his position as director, with Joe Russo back on the writing table. Inspired by the graphic novel by Andre Parks, Ciudad, the film will follow Tyler Rake as he recuperates from his injuries from the mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Rake and his team now prepare for their next explosive mission.

3) The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 2 (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Equalizer 3 is an action thriller sequel set to release on September 1, 2023. From the house of Sony Pictures Releasing, the film is the third installation in The Equalizer film series, inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name. Antoine Fuqua reprises his role as the director, with Richard Wenk working on the screenplay.

The cast includes prominent actors like Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in central characters alongside Gaia Scodellaro, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, and others in supporting roles. Although no trailers have yet been released for the movie, you can get the vibe of the franchise from the trailer of The Equalizer 2.

While the storyline for the movie has not been officially announced yet, The Equalizer 3 will once again follow Washington's Robert McCall as the central character. The U.S. Marine-turned-DIA agent will apparently head out to Europe for his next set of violent adventures.

4) Master Gardner

Master Gardner (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Master Gardner is an American independent crime thriller film set to have a theatrical release by Magnolia Pictures on May 19, 2023. The film initially made its worldwide premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2022, where it was well received by the audience and critics.

Master Gardner has been written and directed by Paul Schrader. It is also described as the third film in a trilogy, with First Reformed (2017) and The Card Counter (2021) being the first two.

The cast of the film features prominent actors like Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, and Esai Morales in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager. When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge."

5) The Killer

The Killer (Image via Netflix)

The Killer is an upcoming American neo-noir action thriller from the house of Netflix. Directed by David Fincher, the film will be a cinematic adaptation of a French comic book of the same name by Alexis Nolant.

The cast of the film features Michael Fassbender in the lead role alongside Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte, and Arliss Howard in supporting roles. The film will be made available for streaming on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

The Killer follows a cold-blooded assassin as he has a psychological breakdown. In a world devoid of any moral compass, the assassin contemplates his own actions as he carries out hits commissioned by employers. The film is set to have thrilling action sequences painted in Fincher's signature style.

6) Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Apple TV+)

Killers of the Flower Moon is another upcoming Western true-crime thriller drama that has racked up quite the anticipation from cinema lovers. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the 2017 non-fiction best-seller by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Louis Cancelmi. Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to make its worldwide premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Set in 1920, the film recounts a series of horrific murders that took place in Oklahoma in the Osage Nation. When oil was discovered on tribal land, the Osage tribe became wealthy almost overnight, but soon after members began dying under mysterious circumstances, and the event became known as the "Reign of Terror."

7) Kandahar

Kandahar (Image via YouTube/ Open Road Films)

Kandahar is an upcoming action thriller from the house of Open Road Films. With direction from Ric Roman Waugh and screenplay from Mitchell LaFortune, the film is set to release in theaters on May 26, 2023.

The cast for the film includes Gerard Butler in the lead role, alongside Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, and Travis Fimmel in pivotal roles.

Kandahar is apparently inspired from Mitchell LaFortune's personal experiences from when he was dispatched to Afghanistan following the Snowden leaks in 2013.

The film follows undercover CIA agent Tom Harris as he tries to escape from Afghanistan with his Afghan translator through an extraction point in Kandahar, all the while evading Afghan elite special forces tasked with tracking them down.

The above are some of our top picks of thriller titles coming to the silver screen in 2023. These movies will be releasing throughout the year, making 2023 a heaven for thriller lovers.

If you have some more upcoming movies that you think should be a part of this list, be sure to drop the titles in the comments.

