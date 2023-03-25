John Wick Chapter 4 opening weekend box office numbers could be twice of Shazam 2

John Wick Chapter 4, the highly awaited and exhilarating fourth installment in the John Wick franchise, made its debut in theaters in the United States on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Keanu Reeves starrer is expected to garner a record $65 to 70 million in its opening weekend, from 3,855 theaters, according to Variety. The Lionsgate’s action-packed thriller movie grossed $8.9 million from Thursday night previews. It is easily the best box-office opening-day collection for the franchise.

Another big-budget film from the DC Extended Universe, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, made its theatrical debut this month, on March 17, 2023. However, the release of Shazam 2 was marked by an enormous blow at the box office.

The movie, starring Zachary Levi, grossed a total of $30 million in its opening weekend, as stated by Polygon. This is the record lowest collection of any exclusive DC movie in theaters after The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984. This means that John Wick Chapter 4 is projected to earn twice what Shazam 2 made on its opening weekend.

John Wick Chapter 4 is expected to surpass its forerunners in the franchise at the box office

The 4th John Wick movie also arrives in 71 territories this weekend at the international box office. According to Variety, by this Sunday, ticket sales are predicted to get up to approximately $100 million - $115 million globally.

It is quite impressive to see that each movie in the beloved franchise has managed to drastically improve upon its forerunners on the basis of the box office collection. This started with John Wick in 2014 ($14 million in the first weekend), John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 ($30.4 million in the first weekend), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019 ($56.8 million in the first weekend), based on the stats by Box Office Mojo.

According to the website, currently, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is the highest-grossing movie of the series as it made $328.3 million worldwide. The first installment of the franchise earned a total of $86.1 million back in 2014 but turned out to be a sleeper hit on home entertainment. However, the second movie earned $174.3 million collectively.

John Wick Chapter 4 was made on a total budget of approximately $100 million, which is also the highest budget in the franchise. As long as the momentum continues, it has the potential to break all records of the series by the time its run ends in theaters.

Apart from Shazam 2, March has been a standout month at the box office, with brand new entries, including Creed and Scream, also garnering opening weekend records in their respective franchises.

Derek Kolstad has written John Wick 4, while Chad Stahelski has served as the director. The movie has been produced by Michael Witherill, David Leitch, Basil Iwanyk, and Eva Longoria.

The official synopsis for John Wick Chapter 4, released by Lionsgate Entertainment Company, reads:

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Apart from Keanu Reeves in the titular role of John Wick, the cast members of the movie include:

