Episode 13 of The Equalizer season 3 is expected to drop on CBS on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series explores the life of a mysterious woman named Robyn McCall, a former CIA agent who now works as a vigilante trying to help people find justice.

The third season has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise directed mostly towards the show's writing and performances, among other things. The series features Queen Latifah in the lead role, along with several others playing pivotal supporting characters.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 focuses on a deadly operative

A short 21-second promo for The Equalizer season 3 episode 13 briefly depicts a number of important events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled Patriot Game, the show will focus on an operative who wrecks havoc at a marine biology research group, killing off several of its employees.

Subsequently, McCall and her team set out to delve deeper into the incident and discover some shocking secrets pertaining to a CIA program. Here's a short description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''After an operative kills all but one of the employees at a marine biology research group, McCall and the team join forces with Colton Fisk when they discover a connection between the murders and a secret CIA program he was involved in.''

Apart from these details, not much is known about the new episode. The previous episode, titled Lost and Found, focused on McCall and her team trying to find a mysterious man's whereabouts. The man, who woke up on the streets with a gun, claimed that he does not have any memory.

As the series continues to get more interesting and dramatic, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story unfolds in the remaining episodes of the installment.

More details about The Equalizer plot and cast

The Equalizer centers around Roby McCall, an ex-CIA agent-turned-vigilante, who helps various people find justice. The show explores her life and focuses on the numerous dangerous and thrilling situations that she often finds herself in. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' official description of the show:

''Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter.''

The synopsis further states,

''But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.''

Queen Latifah's portrayal of Robyn McCall is one of the show's major strongpoints. Latifah plays her character with an air of mystery and determination that makes her immensely likable.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other prominent actors like Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Donal Logue as Colton Fisk, Kelly Rowland as Misty, Gloria Reuben as Trish, Jennifer Ferrin as Avery Grafton, and many more.

The show has garnered positive reviews from critics, thanks to its gripping plot-line and performances by the cast, among various other things.

Don't miss the latest episode of The Equalizer season 3 on CBS.

