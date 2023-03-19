What time will The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

The Equalizer is all set to return with a new episode on CBS this week, bringing the ever-brilliant Queen Latifah back into action.

The third season of the very popular show has so far been brilliant, with 11 episodes taking the drama to the next stage. This time, the upcoming episode will have another fascinating case with a suspect who is confused about the possible crime.

Titled Lost and Found, this upcoming episode of The Equalizer will air on March 19, at 8 pm EST, which is nearly the halfway mark of the series and may feature some exciting drama as Robyn McCall (played by Queen Latifah) is forced to confront some exciting action yet again as the star of the vigilante justice world.

Aside from Queen Latifah in the lead role, this episode will also feature Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah, among others.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 promo: Much more to this than what meets the eye

The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 will have a very complicated mystery, one where the victim or the criminal, we still do not know which one, lands up on the doorsteps of Robyn McCall, opening a huge mystery with barely any solution. The short promo depicts this along with some flashes from the man's last night.

This mystery, unlike the ones we see in other episodes, will have to be built from the ground up, which may make it much more interesting to watch. It could also mean that there are many arenas for twists in this episode, making it all the more interesting.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by ABC, reads as:

"When a man claiming to have lost his memory wakes up behind a dumpster with a gun in his hand, McCall and the team follow a trail of clues to help uncover his whereabouts the night before."

This episode is directed by Tamika Miller from a script by Joe Gazzam.

What is CBS' The Equalizer all about?

The re-imagination of the popular series from 1980s with Queen Latifah as a lead, The Equalizer premiered on CBS on February 7, 2021. It is the second reboot of the franchise after the 2014 film and its 2018 and 2023 sequels starring Denzel Washington.

It is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Marlowe, and Terri Miller, and created by Richard Lindheim, with Michael Sloan. The synopsis for the series reads:

"The series centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption."

The third season will also consist of 18 episodes, like the second one, and will continue till later this year. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, so Latifah's grasp on the character will continue for some time to come.

The Equalizer is also available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

