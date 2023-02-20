The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 recap: Are Mel and Ruby finally on good terms?

Mel and Ruby can't be on good terms this easily, but it was good to see them get along in this episode of. Season 3 of The Equalizer has been riveting since its very start, and episode 8 managed to answer several unanswered questions.

The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, and Chris Noth as William Bishop.

The current season premiered on October 2, 2022, but went on a break after episode 7. Episode 8 finally aired on February 19, 2023.

The Equalizer Episode 8 Season 3 recap: Did Mel find Edison?

The episode kicks off climatically with Mel standing in an alley after dark, pointing her revolver at a man. She demands to know where Edison is. Her sister Ruby had informed her just then to report that she had seen a man steal Edison’s card from outside a coffee shop and drive off with him still inside.

Although Mel is successful in locating the suspect, the latter flees. However, the escapee gets run over by a car and dies. An upset Mel goes to the pub to get a drink, but Harry convinces her to recruit Robyn instead.

At this point, Robyn is shown to be worried about Mel for some other reason. It’s impossible to not notice the tension between Mel and her sister Ruby, who is a mother and taking responsibility for their parents. After seeing Edison’s destroyed apartment, Mel gets taumatized. When Robyn goes to Edison’s workplace, she says doesn’t need anyone to reassure her and discovers that some of the staff are envious of his new position.

She secretly shares some files with Harry, sending him the ones she downloaded from a computer. He learns that twenty million dollars were moved from the account of one of Edison’s corporate backers to an untraceable bank in the Cayman Islands. Around this time, Harry finds Edison in the footage from a traffic camera.

Finally, Mel catches up with her brother at the bus terminal right as he is about to skip town. When he insists he is innocent, she accepts his word for it. Moreover, he evades capture by his car thief and is on the run since then. Mel takes Edison to one of Robyn’s houses to hide him, but they are soon discovered since Edison has already given Ruby their whereabouts. Following this, Mel and Robyn head to Edison’s workplace because they assume the mob wants him to return the money.

Robyn kills several men, after which she and Mel go and save Edison. Mel almost destroys Edison’s car thief before Dante arrives to catch him. Though they are working together, Robyn says that she is still furious with Mel.

The official synopsis and staff of The Equalizer

Developed by Andrew W. Marlowe & Terri Edda Miller, The Equalizer is an American crime drama television series, the second reboot in the franchise.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

Executive producers of The Equalizer include Liz Friedlander, Richard Lindheim, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, among several others.

Poll : 0 votes