WATCH: Video shows thieves stealing car from Connecticut’s Watertown gas station in seven seconds

On Sunday, a broad daylight hijacking at a Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike in Watertown, Connecticut, was recorded by a surveillance camera.

In the video, two suspects can be seen fleeing with an empty vehicle in just 7 seconds. According to the authorities, the owner had left his keys in the car and entered the gas station building.

NowThis @nowthisnews Police in Watertown, CT, are looking for information about a car jacking that occurred at a local gas station. CCTV footage shows a red vehicle pulling up beside a parked car at an adjacent pump, & then both cars high-tailing it away within just seven seconds. Police in Watertown, CT, are looking for information about a car jacking that occurred at a local gas station. CCTV footage shows a red vehicle pulling up beside a parked car at an adjacent pump, & then both cars high-tailing it away within just seven seconds. https://t.co/YnC4QV4FaJ

Authorities noted that the vehicle, a Black Nissan Ultima, was one of many vehicles to have been hijacked around the town in recent times.

In the official press release, they stated:

"There has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles throughout town and in the area."

The case is still currently under investigation.

The implications of the Connecticut hijacking

In light of the recent Sunday Watertown hijacking, authorities have urged the public to take care of their car keys and vehicle.

Alan Ray @AlanRay07 Combat-Veteran 99-07🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 @Randy16357441 #OurBlueVoice If we all switched to cursive and stick shift vehicles we could cripple an entire generation! #DemVoice1 If we all switched to cursive and stick shift vehicles we could cripple an entire generation! #DemVoice1 #OurBlueVoice And, if we bought more manual transmissions… which I still love.. the rate of car theft in America would likely approach ZERO. Accident rates (and insurance rates) would go down, too, because a manual transmission requires you to pay attention when you’re driving. twitter.com/Randy16357441/… And, if we bought more manual transmissions… which I still love.. the rate of car theft in America would likely approach ZERO. Accident rates (and insurance rates) would go down, too, because a manual transmission requires you to pay attention when you’re driving. twitter.com/Randy16357441/…

On the Watertown Police Facebook Page, authorities said:

"The vehicle was stolen in approximately 7 seconds."

The post continued:

"Please do not leave your keys in your vehicle, lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings. Suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running unattended."

The hijacking is not an isolated incident. As per Bankrate, more than 810400 vehicles were stolen in 2020, the last year in which complete data was available across the nation. This marked an approximate 12% increase in hijackings from 2019.

Santa Marx @LibsBMad One of the oddest things in America is the widely accepted understanding to recognize s*icides, overdose, and mental illness as deaths of despair but we cant rationalize that increased car theft in a recession is a crime of despair. One of the oddest things in America is the widely accepted understanding to recognize s*icides, overdose, and mental illness as deaths of despair but we cant rationalize that increased car theft in a recession is a crime of despair.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, many vehicle thefts occur because owners forget to take the keys out of their cars. This was reportedly the case for 230000 thefts over a two-year period, from 2016 to 2018.

The FBI reported that in the New England region, where Connecticut is situated, there were 15371 hijackings in 2020, a rate of roughly 104 hijackings per 100000 citizens. The Nissan Altima, which was the vehicle hijacked in the recent Watertown case, is the 6th most stolen car in America.

In 2021, however, Ken Barone, the associate director at the Institute for Municipal and Regional Planning at the University of Connecticut, told members of the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee that vehicular theft rates across Connecticut had seen a decline since 2020.

He said:

“We’re not necessarily experiencing a continued, substantial growth in auto thefts from last year."

He continued:

"It’s likely that motor vehicle thefts will continue to decline through 2022.”

Michael @OwuorMichael “Manual Transmission Foils Car Theft” Volkswagen has taken advantage of America’s stick shift incompetence to advertise its Jetta GLI’s manual transmission as a security feature. So just leave your manual car unlocked, the commercial suggests. It’ll be fineeee. Maybe. “Manual Transmission Foils Car Theft” Volkswagen has taken advantage of America’s stick shift incompetence to advertise its Jetta GLI’s manual transmission as a security feature. So just leave your manual car unlocked, the commercial suggests. It’ll be fineeee. Maybe. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/FO93IQZI7F

While Connecticut has an average rate of hijackings, the State which sees the most vehicular thefts is New Mexico, with a rate of 427 hijackings per 100000 people.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das