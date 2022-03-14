How are fans reacting to the latest episode of The Equalizer?

The Equalizer just aired one of its most explosive episodes with "Somewhere Over the Hudson," and social media platforms are exploding with reactions from fans across the globe. Ever since its return from a long hiatus, the show has had great episodes each week, and this week was no different.

Dealing with a mob accountant's redemption arc, the episode involved gangs, shoot-outs, and an overall action-packed hour, which managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout. The explosive episode was also emotionally dense and dealt with two characters redeeming themselves from past crimes.

Numerous fan reactions poured in throughout the entire duration of the episode, mostly praising the high adrenaline episode that kept Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) on her toes the entire time.

The Equalizer fan reactions: Twitter floods with praises for the CBS drama

The twelfth episode of the crime drama show's second season saw Robyn McCall work on a complicated case of retrieving a piece of valuable evidence for a mob accountant, who planned on using it to enter the witness protection program by going against a dangerous criminal family.

It also included a kid named Jackie, who got involved in carjacking from a young age. After speaking to Robyn, Jackie also gave life a second chance and helps Robyn in her quest to retrieve the mob accountant's stolen car, which had the crucial piece of evidence.

Check out how fans of the show reacted to this episode of The Equalizer.

Linda @Ladyl1121 #TheEqualizer Another great episode can't wait for next week's episode #TheEqualizer Another great episode can't wait for next week's episode

The Equalizer has clearly raised the bar with this latest episode as more and more fans are eagerly waiting for the next one. Hopefully, the show can continue on with this brilliant run of episodes. The preview of next week's episode was also great and has gotten fans excited over the events that are about to take place with Dante (Tory Kittles).

✨✨Stephanie✨✨ @ofliesandhope That @TheEqualizerCBS preview for next week got me ready to throw hands already #TheEqualizer That @TheEqualizerCBS preview for next week got me ready to throw hands already #TheEqualizer

Kristen @kristenclove Ohhh shit next week they coming for Dante and we know robin don’t play about him #TheEqualizer Ohhh shit next week they coming for Dante and we know robin don’t play about him #TheEqualizer

Dante is a special character, and since the next episode will deal with him, it is bound to be a very interesting episode.

When will the next episode of The Equalizer air?

The next episode of CBS' hit crime drama will air on March 20, 2022 and is titled "D.W.B." The promo certainly looked very interesting, and is likely to be another brilliant episode. Stay tuned for more updates.

