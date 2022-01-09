The Equalizer preview: A little too intense for a rap battle?

The Equalizer returned to its regular airing schedule after the Christmas break last week, and it is all set to air the ninth episode of its second season. The episode, titled "Bout That Life", is about to see Agent Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) participate in an exhilarating case of two rappers.

The particularly complicated case of The Equalizer's second season will see Robin McCall not only adorn her typical vigilante justice armour but also be in a high profile case involving well-known celebrities.

As a bonus surprise, this episode has a famous guest star, Rick Ross. Since the entire episode circles around rappers, Rick Ross portrays a wrongfully accused celebrity rapper. Read on to learn more.

What happened in the previous episode of The Equalizer?

Last week's episode of The Equalizer had Robin McCall deal with a particularly intense case that was also very emotionally draining. The case involved child trafficking and a helpless mother's last resort at justice.

The plot of the previous episode read: "McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border; Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison."

Harry is finally back — but the challenges have just begun. Tune in Sunday night for an all-NEW episode of #TheEqualizer

Naturally, the episode also involved picking the story up from the cliffhanger left before the break. In the end, the group do manage to get Harry (Adam Goldberg) released from prison, with Bishop (Chris Noth) extinguishing all his resources in the process.

What to expect from The Equalizer this week?

In simple words, a strong case for Robin McCall is the answer to this week's battle for justice in The Equalizer. Time and again, Robin McCall has stood out as the symbol of justice and getting an innocent man freed from a crime he didn't commit is undoubtedly one of the things she would be really into.

The episode is also likely to comment on the United States legal system and the minimum effort it needs to get an innocent man convicted.

The plot synopsis for this week's The Equalizer reads: "McCall becomes ensnared in a deadly battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper, Dilemma, to prove the musician is innocent of murdering a fellow artist."

As McCall treads in dangerous waters, it will be a fascinating watch to see how she comes out on top.

When is The Equalizer releasing?

The Equalizer is set to air on January 9, 2022, on NBC. The show will also stream on the official streaming service of the NBC network. The air time set for the latest episode is 8 PM ET. Stay tuned for further updates on The Equalizer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar