The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 11: What to expect from Chinatown? 

The Equalizer is finally on a smooth run after multiple scheduling delays due to various reasons, including a month-long one due to the Winter Olympics. The show returned with a great episode starring Jada Pinkett Smith on February 27, 2022, and now looks forward to continuing the good run in the coming weeks.

The upcoming episode is titled "Chinatown" and will see Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and Melody Bayani (Liza Lapira) work with an ex-cop to find out the identity of a murderer. The episode's synopsis also hints at some political and social commentary.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

Chinatown promo hints at an exciting investigation

The promo for the latest episode was released along with the previous episode on February 27, 2022. It will have several angles, including racism and hate crimes. The promo hints at a very interesting premise and perhaps a long-drawn investigation, which is something the show has not done in a long time.

For the past few episodes of the show, the cases have been rather straightforward, or the investigators already knew the person behind the crime. But this week, it will have a more enigmatic approach as Robyn and the team slowly uncover the truth behind the attack on the Chinese restaurant owner. The promo for the episode certainly confirms it, as Robyn seems to be piecing the puzzles together.

This episode of The Equalizer is directed by Liz Friedlander and Christine Moore. The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"McCall and Mel work with a jaded ex-cop to find the killers of a beloved Chinese American restaurant owner, who was the victim of a hate crime masked to look like an accidental electrical fire."

One of the things fans can be excited about is the angle of racism that this episode will deal with. This is confirmed by Liza Lapira, who has already hinted about her character "shining" in this episode. Some of it could be due to the depiction of hate crimes against Asians in the episode and the way Melody deals with it.

All in all, fans can expect another great week of The Equalizer.

When is the next episode of The Equalizer airing?

"Chinatown" will air at 8 pm on March 6, 2022, on CBS. It will also be available on the channel's official site. Stay tuned for more updates.

