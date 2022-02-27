×
The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 10: Release date, promo, and more 

Queen Latifah in The Equalizer (Image via CBS)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 27, 2022 11:31 PM IST
The Equalizer is all set to air a new episode after a series of delays due to the Winter Olympics airing on the NBC channel. The upcoming episode is titled "Legacy" and is a particularly interesting one, as it guest stars Jada Pinkett Smith (as Jessie Cook, a brilliant but morally corrupt thief).

Fans have been waiting for this episode for a long time. The intense episode is rumored to contain a very big crisis for Robyn McCall's (played by Queen Latifah) team. The episode was originally scheduled for release on January 23, 2022.

Bestie vibes ONLY 🙅🏾‍♀️ Tag your bestie below who will be watching #TheEqualizer with you this Sunday night! 👇🏾 https://t.co/e5RAMfnzGm

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The promo for the upcoming episode of the show was released some time back. Since then, it has garnered a lot of attention. Most of the credit for this goes to the anticipated guest star Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also good friends with Queen Latifah off-screen.

You can see the colorful character of Jesse Cook, played by Jada Pinkett Smith, in the promo. The character is also very fascinating, and she is rumored to have a past connection with Robyn McCall. Their alliance will be fun to watch, or as the promo states, it will be "Double the trouble."

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah have previously appeared together in Set it Off (1996) and Girls Trip (2017). Their chemistry has always been fabulous, and you can expect to see more of the same in "Legacies."

Jessie Cook coming in to stir some trouble. #TheEqualizer is all-new tomorrow on @CBS! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/c9YAgOI5Fx

The synopsis released by CBS reads:

"McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook, a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre."

This is apparently a crisis that is beyond Robyn McCall's ability. She has to rely on the help of a master thief to recover a very valuable painting. You can expect a lot of drama and thrill in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of The Equalizer drops tonight

The next episode of The Equalizer will air on February 27, 2022, on the CBS channel. It will also be available for streaming on the official streaming platform of the CBS network. It will premiere at 8.00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
