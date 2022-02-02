Jada Pinkett Smith on The Equalizer: 3 things to know about her role in CBS' thriller series

If you enjoyed Girls Trip and could not get enough of it, here's some good news for you. The dynamic duo of Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will unite on screen again in CBS' The Equalizer. The thriller series has already garnered much attention owing to its portrayal of Robyn McCall.

With Jada Pinkett Smith's character, the creators intend on including another powerful female figure. Additionally, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith's dynamic outside the world of the cameras is glorious too. Fans of the show must be eagerly awaiting Jada's appearance.

Read on to find out all about Jada Pinkett Smith's role in CBS' The Equalizer.

3 facts about Jada Pinkett Smith's character in The Equalizer

Not many things have been revealed about the character played by Jada Pinkett Smith. It is a good move on the creator's part that allows building suspense over the character's appearance on the show.

1) Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie Cook

Jada Pinkett Smith will play the character of Jessie Cook, a prolific thief with a photographic memory. Her character is described as a brilliant thief but also as amoral and devious. She is also very unpredictable, which makes it very hard to trust her. She was recruited by the CIA earlier due to her abilities weighing heavier than her crime.

2) Not Jada's first time with Robyn

Another thing you should know about Jada Pinkett Smith's character is that this is not the first time she will work with Robyn McCall, played by Queen Latifah. Apparently, in the past, she was recruited by the CIA and ended up working with Robyn. This will add to the fun factor in their on-screen dynamic.

It has already been revealed that back when they worked together, Robyn and Jessie Cook did not mix very well with each other because of their ideologies. They swore to never work together again.

3) A bigger villain than ever before

Robyn and Jessie have already pledged to never work together again. If they are to come back for a mission, the threat has to be a massive one. So you can expect a deadly villain or a massive threat to come along. This would require Jessie Cook to work on the right side of the law again.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Equalizer is currently on a break due to numerous sporting events across the world. The show's return will mark many important events, including the appearance of Jessie Cook.

Edited by Sabika