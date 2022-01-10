'The Equalizer' Season 2 Episode 9: Do Harry's struggles continue?

The Equalizer's second season continues the run with the latest episode, titled "Bout that Life," which deals with two rival rap crews and a falsely accused victim inside the prison. The entire episode delves into the intense world of rap and manages to keep the audience hooked through the whole runtime.

This episode of The Equalizer also follows the journey of Harry picking up from the previous episode showing his continued struggle even after he is released from prison. This time his struggles involve his inability to touch a computer.

Read on for a detailed recap of The Equalizer's latest episode.

Digging deep into The Equalizer's "That life"

In tonight's The Equalizer, after Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by a rapper Dillema's wife, she dives head on into the case of the artists imprisonment on charges of murder. Though things initially seem hopeless as the rapper himself in his jail cell declares it to be a lost cause, a thorough digging by Robyn reveals that there are more angles to the scenario than expected.

McCall interviewed another rapper while in disguise. The rapper, named Brawlah, witnessed Dilemma fleeing the crime scene. McCall momentarily thinks that may be Dilemma was in prison to protect his son, whose whereabouts that night seem shady, but that doubt gets cleared soon enough.

A piece of lost lyrics, which sounds like a confession, leads McCall and team to a young girl who admits she changes voice to rap because of the lack of support in the rapping community for women.

Robin also finds that despite a brawl between the deceased and Dillema's older son, it was another person who took a close-up shot at the victim that killed him.

Robin ultimately needs Harry's help in hacking a phone which reveals the original sender to be Brawlah, confirming her suspicion about him being the real murderer. McCall confronts him and though he confesses, he pulls a gun on her and says she cannot prove it.

The final twist of The Equalizer reveals McCall had been recording all along. With the confession on tape, it isgame over for Brawlah and time for the innocent Dilemma to get justice.

Harry's struggle in keeping away from a computer

The previous episode finally saw Harry (Adam Goldberg) being released from prison after Bishop (Chris Noth) pulled off every trick in the book. However, it is difficult for him and for others if he does not touch a computer. He decides to ghost hack with his girlfriend at the forefront.

However, this is not as easy as it sounds. Tensions arise between Harry and Mel as Harry is visibly frustrated by Mel hacking, and Mel under the high strung dictatorship of Harry, finds herself not pleased at all.

Harry does violate his deal with the law as he sits secretly to hack and yet again, this episode's main dilemma gets solved due to Harry's hacking.

The end of the episode sees McCall come up with a solution for good. She finds an old abandoned warehouse that is not part of the city's planning and plans to turn it into an untrackable hacker heaven.

When will The Equalizer return?

The Equalizer has gone on another break following this episode and is set to return after over a month later in February. The air date for The Equalizer season 2's episode 10 is February 27, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

