The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 11 preview: Release date, promo, and more

The Equalizer made a comeback to the TV screens on February 27, 2022, with its much-anticipated episode "Legacies." Being one of the show's finest episodes so far, Legacies left fans wanting more. To address any lingering doubts, the show will not go on a break any time soon again.

The latest episode starring Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie Cook, a brilliant but morally ambiguous master thief, has piqued the attention of fans even further. The next episode of The Equalizer is titled "Chinatown" and is set to premiere on March 6, 2022.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The promo for 'Chinatown'

CBS recently released the promo for Chinatown. It hints at a very intense episode involving a crime that has been officially ruled out as an accident.

The promo of the episode reveals a little bit about the upcoming episode's plot. Chinatown will deal with a misinterpreted case that Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) takes up. Though the crime in question is ruled out as an accident, Robyn believes it to be a targeted crime.

You can expect a case with a thorough investigation, maybe even the involvement of Melody (Liza Lapira) and Harry (Adam Goldberg). The official synopsis for the episode is not out yet.

This episode is directed by Liz Friedlander.

What happened on the previous episode of 'The Equalizer'?

The previous episode of the show dealt with the stolen family heirloom of a Black family with decades of history associated with it. The oldest member of the family wanted to see the stolen painting one last time and hence got Robyn involved in the case.

Due to the critical timing of the case, Robyn agrees to team up with master thief Jessie Cook. They are only able to achieve success in this mission by working together. The official description of "Legacies" reads:

"McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook, a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre."

'Chinatown' premieres on March 6

The upcoming episode of The Equalizer will air on March 6, 2022, on the CBS channel. It will also stream on the official streaming platform of the network. The show airs at 8:00 PM ET on Mondays. Stay tuned for more updates.

