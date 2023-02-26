The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 on CBS: Release date, time, plot, and more details explored

The ninth episode of The Equalizer season 3 is expected to air on CBS on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. After the previous episode ended on a dramatic and thrilling note, viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the next episode.

The Equalizer is a reboot of the popular 80s show of the same name, and it focuses on a mysterious woman who tries to help those around her find justice. The show features Queen Latifah in the lead role, along with various others essaying significant supporting roles.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 on CBS: Promo, what to expect, and more details explored

A short 21-second promo for The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, tension rises when a man kidnaps a relative of one of Robyn's clients. Here's a brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A con man kidnaps a relative of McCall's client and forces him to assist in a heist.''

Not many other details about the new episode are known at this point, but fans can expect a lot of action and drama as the third season is now reaching a critical stage, inching closer to the highly anticipated finale that is expected to provide a satisfactory ending to the story.

The previous episode, titled He Ain't Heavy, focused on Mel's not-so-pleasant family reunion. Her relationship with Robyn got further complicated after her fierce argument regarding Delilah's training, something she is struggling to deal with.

The third season has received mixed-to-positive reviews, but it enjoys significant viewership. Thanks to its rising popularity and fanbase, the series has already been renewed by CBS for season 4.

What is The Equalizer about? Cast, plot, and more details explored

The Equalizer tells the intriguing story of Robyn McCall, a divorced woman with a child, who helps people around her find justice using the expertise she gained as a CIA officer. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, according to the official website of CBS:

''Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter.''

The description further states,

''But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.''

Queen Latifah perfectly captures the titular character's fierce determination, charisma, and mystery with astonishing ease, and her performance is one of the show's major highlights.

Appearing alongside her in pivotal supporting characters are actors like Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, and many more.

The show has received praise from critics, thanks to its entertaining storyline, performances by the cast, and strong direction, among other things.

Don't forget to watch The Equalizer season 3 episode 9 on CBS on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

