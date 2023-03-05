The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 on CBS: Release date, air time, promo, plot, and more

The 10th episode of The Equalizer season 3 is expected to premiere on CBS on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The ninth episode witnessed several dramatic events that seem to have laid the foundation for the season's hotly-anticipated ending.

Season 3 has received mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the series' entertaining plot, performances by the cast, and strong characterizations, among other things. The show is a reboot of the hit 80s series of the same name.

CBS' The Equalizer season 3 episode 10: Robyn sets out to tackle the hostage crisis

A 21-second promo for The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 offers a peek into Robyn's eventful life and the various critical events set to unfold in the episode.

In the upcoming episode, a desperate mother holds a hospital hostage in order to get her daughter a surgery that could potentially save her life. Robyn sets out to deal with the situation, trying to tackle the hostage crisis whilst also handling the government officials and forces.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' brief description of the episode:

''When the mother of a patient dying of a rare brain disease holds a hospital hostage in an attempt to get her daughter a lifesaving surgery, McCall races to resolve the situation peacefully while dealing with pushback from government forces.''

The previous episode, titled Second Chance, witnessed several dramatic events that altered the direction of the storyline. It focused on a criminal who kidnapped a relative of one of Robyn's clients.

Not many details about the upcoming 10th episode are known, but viewers can look forward to a highly emotional hour of television that further depicts protagonist Robyn's compassion, fearlessness, and resilience in the midst of an extraordinarily challenging situation.

A quick look at The Equalizer plot and cast

The high-octane thriller drama show focuses on protagonist Robyn McCall, who worked as a former CIA officer. She uses all her experience during her stint with the CIA in order to help people.

''THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Robyn’s clandestine work and her personal life collide when her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, discover her secret career as a vigilante.''

Queen Latifah stars in the lead role as Robyn, and her raw charisma and screen presence define the tone of the series. Featuring alongside the iconic star are actors like Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, among many more.

Don't miss The Equalizer season 3 episode 10 on CBS on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes