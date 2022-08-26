5 new Netflix movies like Me Time

Me Time is set to be released on Netflix on August 26, 2022. The comedy film stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in lead roles and revolves around a stay-at-home dad who gets some time off to visit a friend. Things take an unexpected turn, and comedy ensues. With Wahlberg and Hart being known for their comic timing, the movie is expected to be a fun ride.

Netflix has been consistent in releasing some good comedies in the past year. Along with comedy shows, comedy films are also being made by the streaming giant. Movies featuring big stars, including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Jamie Foxx, have brought the platform quite an audience. Here are five comedy films like Me Time that are streaming on Netflix.

More Netflix comedy films like Me Time

1) Day Shift

Featuring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco, Day Shift was among Netflix's most recent comedies. Like Me Time, Day Shift also revolves around the life of a father. Jamie Foxx plays a dad who tries his best to provide for his daughter. He secretly hunts vampires while covering up with a pool-cleaning job. Elements of fantasy and comedy come together perfectly in Day Shift.

Jamie Foxx is great with his impeccable comic timing and keeps the audience hooked with his performance alone. The film has you rooting for the characters almost immediately as they try to make a decent living. Interactions between characters are colored with good chemistry, making this comedy all the more enjoyable.

2) The Adam Project

With Ryan Reynolds' stardom spreading worldwide, his witty charisma defines his screen presence. This probably explains why anything Reynolds is associated with is inevitably identified as comedy, no matter what genre the story actually belongs to. His comic timing in The Adam Project, which would otherwise be another science fiction film, perfectly complements the time-travel elements.

The Adam Project also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The film explores the experience of a fighter pilot who travels across time and teams up with his younger self to save the future. The high production value and excellent writing make The Adam Project a fantastic film.

3) The Takedown

The Takedown is a French action-comedy and a sequel to the 2012 film On the Other Side of the Tracks. Having released on Netflix in May 2022, the film stars Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte in lead roles. On the Other Side of the Tracks revolves around two very different police officers who are forced to unite for a case, while the sequel again reunites them on another mission.

The plot is similar to what Me Time seems to be from the trailer. In Me Time too, people with opposing personalities are forced to come together because of their past friendship. The Takedown received mixed reviews and was not as successful as the first film. However, it is a fun watch.

4) Bigbug

Bigbug is yet another film that blends the genres of science fiction and comedy. It is a French film, which indulges in dark humous and simultaneously takes its science seriously. The film further attempts to make statements about our society and how the technological revolution has affected our lives.

Following the lives of those trapped in a house by their household robots to escape the android-led chaos, the film is as funny as it is rooted in reason. The film is also one of the most aesthetically pleasing ones of recent times as production design comes together with perfect frames to create great visuals.

5) The Bubble

The Bubble is strangely similar to Me Time as it capitalizes on the comedy generated by entirely different people coming together to achieve something. The characters of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg interact to create that chemistry in Me Time, while The Bubble has a much larger set of characters.

In The Bubble, a group of actors tries their best to work with each other and complete a film. To make things more interesting, all team members are stuck in a bubble during the pandemic, explaining the name. Although bizarre at times, The Bubble makes for an exciting watch.

Me Time is expected to be another Netflix's comedy film that is perfect for watching at home and promises a fun viewing experience. Watch Me Time on Netflix, which will be released on August 26, 2022.

